Good news for Ghaziabad, Greater Noida Commuters: New flyover to ease Shahberi bottleneck, details here

The Ghaziabad Development Authority has given nod to the Shahberi Flyover project, which will help ease the increasing traffic jams in Shahberi village. The flyover with a 200-meter long ramp will also offer smooth access to Greater Noida and other benefits.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 02:28 PM IST

After months of waiting, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has approved the Shahberi Flyover project. The GDA has approved a 200-meter-long ramp which will be constructed for the flyover on Ghaziabad land. This initiative will greatly help in reducing the traffic congestion in Greater Noida West. The project was on hold for months due to lack of approval. The Greater Noida Authority has now begun the construction project after the nod from the Ghaziabad authority.

How will the new project benefit the region?

On the Detailed Project Report (DPR), an Expression of Interest (EOI) will be issued soon. Before the construction work progresses, the authority has sent a proposal to the government for fixing the budget and selecting the construction agency. The new flyover project is being constructed to tackle the heavy traffic pressure in Greater Noida West, which is ever increasing. As it is located between Greater Noida, Noida, and Ghaziabad, the traffic woes of Greater Noida West will be decongested. For this reason and to address several issues of the region, a plan to build a flyover on the road connecting Ghaziabad in Shahberi village has been proposed.

The project was delayed as the GDA was unwilling to connect the flyover, which is 2-kilometer-long, directly to NH-24. However, the authority requested an NOC to construct a 200-meter-long ramp on the flyover for which now the GDA has granted permission. The project also includes covering a drainage channel in Crossing Republic in Ghaziabad, and the vehicles will then be able to go smoothly after exiting the flyover.

The government is yet to decide on the construction and budget of the flyover, and according to reports the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will fund the project. A. The reports also say that IIT Roorkee has assessed the feasibility for the flyover project. The institute has studied traffic, length, soil testing, potential construction obstacles, and other factors. The flyover's width will exceed 7.5 meters. 

