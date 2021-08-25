Good news for farmers! Govt hikes sugarcane FRP to Rs 290 per quintal

The Central Government has once again taken a big decision in the interest of sugarcane farmers. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to increase the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) on sugarcane to Rs 290 per quintal. This will be based on 10 per cent recovery.

After the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal gave this information during the press conference. It is worth noting that at present the FRP of sugarcane is Rs 285. Goyal said that even if the sugarcane recovery is less than 9.5 per cent, it will get the price of 9.5 per cent. That is, now farmers will get a price of Rs 275.50 per quintal for sugarcane.

Sugarcane recovery means how much sugar was extracted from sugarcane. With 10% recovery i.e. 1 quintal of sugarcane juice, 10% i.e. 10 kg sugar should be made. Goyal said that with the latest decision, sugarcane farmers will get an additional Rs 1 lakh crore under FRP in the next sugar season. That is, the next season will be profitable for the farmers.

Regarding the export of sugar, the Union Minister informed that last year, there were contracts for the export of 7 million tonnes of sugar. So far, 55 lakh tonnes of sugar has been exported and the process is going on for the rest of the export. Goyal also emphasized on the benefits being given to sugarcane farmers from ethanol. He said that ethanol is playing an important role in increasing the income of sugarcane farmers. Because of this, sugarcane farmers got Rs 15,000 crore last year. The minister also said that at present, the adulteration of ethanol in petrol is 7.50-8 per cent. In the next two to two and a half years, this adulteration in petrol will be 20 per cent.