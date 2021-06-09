Good news for farmers! Centre hikes MSP for Kharif crops

In a big relief to farmers, the Modi government at the Center has approved an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on Kharif crops. The decision was taken in the meeting of the Union Cabinet.

Giving more information, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decisions are being taken continuously to increase the income of farmers and make agriculture a profitable deal.

Tomar said that the MSP of paddy has been increased by Rs 72, After which, it has now reached Rs 1940 per quintal from Rs 1,868 per quintal. Along with this, the MSP on millet has been increased from Rs 2,150 per quintal to Rs 2,250 per quintal.

"The Government has increased the MSP of Kharif crops for government procurement season 2021-22 with a view to ensure remunerative prices for their produce to farmers. The highest increase in MSP of sesame seeds (Rs.452 per quintal) followed by tur and urad (Rs.300 per quintal) was recommended as compared to last year. In the case of groundnut and Nigerseed, there has been an increase of Rs.275 and Rs.235 per quintal respectively as compared to last year. This difference in prices is aimed at promoting crop diversification," a statement from the government read.

The minister said that in the last 7 years, big decisions have been taken in favour of the farmer so that the income of the farmers can increase and they can get happiness. He added that the government is working towards being free from import dependence on agricultural products. He said that the price of paddy has now gone up to Rs 1,940 i.e. an increase of Rs 72 per quintal. The price of millet will be Rs 2250, an increase of Rs 100, tur is 6300 per quintal i.e. 62% increase. Urad 6,300 per quintal, which is an increase of 65 per cent.

Tomar also clarified that the MSP is not just there but is also increasing and there's no need to have any confusions about it. He said that in the past, everyone was worried that DAP fertilizers are imported and the subsidy has been increased after the sudden increase in the international price, which is a burden of 15,000 crores on the government.

"No party had the courage to bring agriculture law but Modi government brought it. The government respects the farmers and hence talks were held with the farmers eleven times. Government of India is ready for discussion whenever farmers want," the minister added.

On Rahul Gandhi's tweet, he said that even Congress does not take Rahul's tweet seriously.

Allotment of 5 MHz spectrum of 4G to Railways

The Union Cabinet has also decided to allot the 4G spectrum to the Indian Railways to improve the communication and signalling system. Earlier there was only 2G. Now the allocation of the 5 MHz spectrum in the 700 MHz band has been approved. The information was shard by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. He said that this will help the Railways in improving the safety of the passengers. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 25,000 crore, will be completed in the next five years.

Railways is currently dependent on optical fibre for its communication network, but after the allocation of the new spectrum, it will also be able to use high-speed radio. Javadekar said that this allocation will help in improving both the communication and signalling network of the Railways.