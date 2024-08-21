Twitter
Good news for ex-trainee IAS Puja Khedkar as Delhi HC...

The court has deferred the hearing on suspended IAS officer Pooja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea to August 29.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

Good news for ex-trainee IAS Puja Khedkar as Delhi HC...
Former trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is accused of falsifying and misrepresenting facts in her application to UPSC, got court relief on Wednesday. The Delhi High Court has extended her interim protection by eight days till August 29. The court had instructed the investigation agency not to arrest her while the matter is under consideration, noting that immediate arrest is not deemed necessary.

Justice Subramonium Prasad of the Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing on suspended IAS officer Pooja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea to August 29, 2024. The deferral was due to the Delhi Police's reply not being filed on record yet. Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing Khedkar, also requested additional time to review the UPSC's response, which opposes the anticipatory bail plea.

On last date of hearing, the Delhi High Court had issued notices to the Delhi Police and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) regarding the anticipatory bail plea of suspended IAS officer Puja Khedkar. The High Court earlier observed that the trial court's order denying bail for Puja Khedkar lacks substantial discussion, with only a brief mention of the Public Prosecutor's claim about the involvement of others. The High Court has instructed the police not to arrest Khedkar until Friday, pending further proceedings.

READ | 'He sold unclaimed bodies': Shocking charge against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh by former colleague

UPSC had argued that Puja Khedkar is a "mastermind" and that her actions would not have been possible without the assistance of others. This argument supports their position that custodial interrogation is necessary. Recently Delhi High Court has granted liberty to former probationary IAS Puja Khedkar to approach the appropriate forum to challenge the cancellation of her candidature.

(With inputs from ANI)

