Good news for ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar as Delhi HC extends…

Could Puja Khedkar, once an esteemed IAS trainee, truly be the architect of a fraudulent scheme that shocked the Union Public Service Commission? The Delhi High Court seems to believe there's more to the story. As the court extended Khedkar's interim protection from arrest until September 5, a deeper probe into her alleged involvement in forging certificates continues to unravel.

The controversy first surfaced when UPSC accused Khedkar of falsifying documents to gain extra attempts at the civil services exams. UPSC labelled her as the "mastermind" behind the fraud, insisting that her alleged actions required assistance from others. Khedkar's provisional candidature was revoked on July 31, along with a ban from future exams. The stakes couldn't be higher, with UPSC initiating criminal proceedings for cheating, fraudulence, and forgery.

In response, Khedkar filed a rejoinder, vehemently denying the charges. She argued that the UPSC lacked substantial evidence and challenged their authority to disqualify her. The trial court's rejection of her bail plea on grounds of serious allegations further complicates her case, though the High Court found that the earlier decision lacked depth in its reasoning.

As the legal battle continues, all eyes remain on the pending Delhi Police investigation and the anticipated court proceedings. Is Puja Khedkar a victim of circumstance or the architect of a high-profile forgery? Only time will tell.