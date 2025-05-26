In the new circular, EPFO instructed the employees who are struggling to access their savings due to minor overlaps in service periods won’t lead to rejections.

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation has issued new guidelines regarding PF transfer claims. The move brings relief to employees making it easier for them to switch jobs without hassle, as the new guidelines enable employees to access their savings more easily and benefit from a smooth PF transfer process. In the new circular, EPFO instructed the employees who are struggling to access their savings due to minor overlaps in service periods won’t lead to rejections.

In the new circular, the EPFO instructed to all its offices on May 20 about this big update. “It has been observed that transfer claim requests are being rejected due to the issue of overlap in service periods by the regional offices. However, overlapping in services can occur due to genuine reasons and therefore the same should not be considered to be a disqualification per se in effecting transfers,” read the circular.