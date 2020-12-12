Good news for devotees: Lord Jagannath Temple likely to reopen on Dec 23

The COVID-19 protocol will be observed when the shrine reopens.

The Shree Jagannath Temple administration stated on Saturday that it is likely to reopen before New Year after being closed for nine months due to coronavirus.

The decision was taken in a meeting of temple servitors, and it sent its recommendations to the state government for the final approval to reopen the temple. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Krishan Kumar stated that the decision was taken in view of the religious sentiments of the devotees.

The COVID-19 protocol will be observed when the shrine reopens.

The temple administration has stated that they plan to throw open the gates of the temple on December 23. Post-approval by the government, a detailed standard operating procedure will be released by the temple authorities.

Kumar has stated that the temple administration will urge the government to reopen the temple for residents of Puri in the first five days of its reopening, and then from January 3, they plan to open up the temple gates for all.

However, On January 1 and January 2, the temple will remain closed in view of the possibility of the rush of devotees to the pilgrim town on New Years Day.

For visitors to get inside the temple, COVID-19 negative certificates given in the last 48 hours will be required. ll temple servitors will have to produce identity cards for entry into the shrine.

5,000 devotees will be allowed to enter the temple on the first day, and then the number of devotees allowed in per day will be allowed to increase every week.