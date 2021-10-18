Good news for Delhiites! Now, you can travel in metro without smartcards - Here's how

The metro rail is hands down one of the most used public transports and easy to access as well. As the national capital is seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, more people are coming out and using the metro which also means longer queues.

But here's some good news for our daily metro travellers, you will no longer need tokens or a smartcard. Instead, individuals can now pay for their metro travel through their debit and credit cards. For this, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is installing Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) on all metro stations.

The AFC is being installed at 44 stations during the fourth phase and other stations will be updated with this facility. With this facility, apart from smartcards, individuals will now be able to pay metro fares through debit and credit cards, Near Field Communication (NFC), QR code-based ticketing mobile phones and paper QR tickets. The new system will also help in creating more fare zones in the metro network.

Notably, this facility is currently available only on the Airport Express Line in the capital. Apart from Delhi, this facility is already available in Kochi and Nagpur.

Metro fare can be paid in these modes:

- Smart Card

- National Common Mobility Card

- Mobile Based NFC (Near Field Communication Ticketing)

- Mobile QR Code Based Ticketing

- Paper QR Ticket