Good News for Delhi to Panipat commuters: Namo Bharat trains to cover 136 km journey in just 60 minutes, here's all you need to know

NCRTC has invited tenders for shifting and replacing low-tension power lines, cables, and streetlights along the Kashmere Gate to Bhalaswa route. This development is expected to bring relief to commuters and boost connectivity between Delhi and industrial towns in Haryana.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 07:06 AM IST

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor connecting Delhi to Panipat and Karnal is rapidly taking shape, promising to revolutionise travel in the region. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has taken a significant step forward by initiating work on a crucial section in northern Delhi. This development is expected to bring relief to commuters and boost connectivity between Delhi and industrial towns in Haryana.

Utility shifting work begins in Delhi

NCRTC has invited tenders for shifting and replacing low-tension power lines, cables, and streetlights along the Kashmere Gate to Bhalaswa route. This section is part of the complex Delhi segment, where dense population and heavy traffic pose significant challenges.

The work aims to minimise disruptions to daily life and traffic while ensuring uninterrupted services. The contractor will need to coordinate with relevant agencies and local authorities to achieve this goal. The work is expected to be completed within a year, paving the way for simultaneous construction activities across the corridor.

High-speed corridor to transform regional connectivity

The 136-kilometer corridor will start from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, passing through key areas in northwest Delhi, Narela, Kundli, Sonipat, Ganaur, Samalkha, and Panipat, before extending to Karnal in a later phase. With 17 stations (excluding Sarai Kale Khan), the project has an estimated cost of approximately ₹33,000 crore. Trains will operate at speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour, reducing travel time between Delhi and Panipat to under an hour.

Sarai Kale Khan to emerge as major hub

Sarai Kale Khan station will serve as a central, connecting the three primary RRTS corridors (Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Alwar, and Delhi-Panipat). The station will enable seamless transfers between corridors, enhancing overall connectivity. The first phase of the project, spanning 22 kilometers from Narela to Murthal, is already underway, with work expected to be completed soon.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS, with 55 kilometers of operational track and 11 stations, is already a success story. The Namo Bharat trains are running smoothly, setting the stage for expansion to Panipat. The central government has given its approval for the project, and work is progressing rapidly. This development is expected to bring relief to Delhi and boost economic activity in Haryana's industrial towns.

