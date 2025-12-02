FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG move by Indian govt as it opens airspace for Pakistan after Operation Sindoor for..., denies claims of...

Who is Amar Subramanya? Indian-origin researcher who worked with Google, Microsoft, now named Apple’s..., to replace...

Madhuri Dixit makes BIG statement in Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls working '12-hour shifts every day': 'If a woman...'

Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu and other districts on rain alert; Schools, colleges shut in Chennai

After Ranveer Singh 'mocked' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One, Rajkummar Rao says THIS: 'He just told his story with...'

What is Kardashev Scale and why it is important for understanding advanced civilisations? Elon Musk explains on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast

White House releases Donald Trump's MRI scan results amid pressure from Democrats; says 'US President remains in...'

Good News for Delhi To Dehradun commuters: Trial run begins on long-awaited expressway, to launch on...; Check details here

Man who beheaded Indian motel owner Chandra Mouli in US won't get death penalty, here's why

Gulshan Devaiah says he is 'sick and tired' of actors 'cribbing' about nepotism: 'Who the hell are you to think that...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Amar Subramanya? Indian-origin researcher who worked with Google, Microsoft, now named Apple’s..., to replace...

Who is Amar Subramanya? Indian-origin researcher who is named Apple’s...

Madhuri Dixit makes BIG statement in Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls working '12-hour shifts every day': 'If a woman...'

Madhuri Dixit makes BIG statement in Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand

Good News for Delhi To Dehradun commuters: Trial run begins on long-awaited expressway, to launch on...; Check details here

Good News for Delhi To Dehradun commuters: Trial run begins on long-awaited expr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good News for Delhi To Dehradun commuters: Trial run begins on long-awaited expressway, to launch on...; Check details here

This expressway is 210 km long and will connect the three states of Uttarakhand-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The project, which cost Rs 11,868.6 crore to build, is designed to provide commuters with a smoother and more visually appealing highway experience. Read here to know details.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 07:05 AM IST

Good News for Delhi To Dehradun commuters: Trial run begins on long-awaited expressway, to launch on...; Check details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi–Saharanpur–Dehradun Expressway, a highly anticipated highway project in North India, has started its trial run. This marks a significant step towards its public opening. Commuters can look forward to a faster route to the hills as the expressway is designed to significantly reduce travel time. Starting tonight, barricades near Geeta Colony have been removed to allow vehicle movement. Early visuals of vehicles entering the corridor are already available.

Delhi–Saharanpur–Dehradun Expressway to cut short travel time 

Once the expressway is fully operational, it promises to drastically cut the Delhi–Dehradun travel time. The journey, which currently takes about 6 to 6.5 hours, will be reduced to just 2 to 2.5 hours. This 210 km high-speed corridor starts from Akshardham in Delhi and goes through Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur, finally reaching Dehradun.

The project, which cost Rs 11,868.6 crore to build, is designed to provide commuters with a smoother and more visually appealing highway experience. It is expected to significantly reduce fuel consumption, travel time, and driver fatigue.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to inaugurate by December

The 32 km-long sections of this Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is expected to be inaugurated in the last week of December or the first week of January. This expressway is 210 km long and will connect the three states of Uttarakhand-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Why trail run got delayed?

The trial run was initially planned for October but was delayed because of a major power transmission issue. A transmission line between Baghpat, Dehradun, and Saharanpur was directly above a section of the expressway. This meant that shutting down the line would have cut off electricity to Saharanpur. The problem was resolved after a planned shutdown, and now, the work is nearly finished.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 11th Pre-Budget Consultation with experts from the infrastructure and energy sectors in New Delhi, marking another step in the preparation of the Union Budget 2026-27.

According to the Ministry of Finance on X, the meeting was attended by Secretaries from the Ministries of Power, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Road Transport and Highways, along with the Chairman of the Railway Board and the Chief Economic Adviser.

The Ministry in a statement on X said, "Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the 11th Pre-Budget Consultation with the experts from the #Infrastructure, and #Energy Sectors in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi, today. The meeting was also attended by Secretaries of @MinOfPower; @shipmin_India; @MORTHIndia; Chairman of Railway Board; and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG move by Indian govt as it opens airspace for Pakistan after Operation Sindoor for..., denies claims of...
BIG move by Indian govt as it opens airspace for Pakistan after Operation Sindoo
Who is Amar Subramanya? Indian-origin researcher who worked with Google, Microsoft, now named Apple’s..., to replace...
Who is Amar Subramanya? Indian-origin researcher who is named Apple’s...
Madhuri Dixit makes BIG statement in Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, recalls working '12-hour shifts every day': 'If a woman...'
Madhuri Dixit makes BIG statement in Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand
Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu and other districts on rain alert; Schools, colleges shut in Chennai
Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu and other districts on rain alert; Schools, colleges
After Ranveer Singh 'mocked' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One, Rajkummar Rao says THIS: 'He just told his story with...'
After Ranveer 'mocked' Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter One, Rajkummar says THIS
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...
Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thamma to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement