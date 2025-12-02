Good News for Delhi To Dehradun commuters: Trial run begins on long-awaited expressway, to launch on...; Check details here

This expressway is 210 km long and will connect the three states of Uttarakhand-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The project, which cost Rs 11,868.6 crore to build, is designed to provide commuters with a smoother and more visually appealing highway experience. Read here to know details.

The Delhi–Saharanpur–Dehradun Expressway, a highly anticipated highway project in North India, has started its trial run. This marks a significant step towards its public opening. Commuters can look forward to a faster route to the hills as the expressway is designed to significantly reduce travel time. Starting tonight, barricades near Geeta Colony have been removed to allow vehicle movement. Early visuals of vehicles entering the corridor are already available.

Delhi–Saharanpur–Dehradun Expressway to cut short travel time

Once the expressway is fully operational, it promises to drastically cut the Delhi–Dehradun travel time. The journey, which currently takes about 6 to 6.5 hours, will be reduced to just 2 to 2.5 hours. This 210 km high-speed corridor starts from Akshardham in Delhi and goes through Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur, finally reaching Dehradun.

The project, which cost Rs 11,868.6 crore to build, is designed to provide commuters with a smoother and more visually appealing highway experience. It is expected to significantly reduce fuel consumption, travel time, and driver fatigue.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to inaugurate by December

The 32 km-long sections of this Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is expected to be inaugurated in the last week of December or the first week of January. This expressway is 210 km long and will connect the three states of Uttarakhand-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Why trail run got delayed?

The trial run was initially planned for October but was delayed because of a major power transmission issue. A transmission line between Baghpat, Dehradun, and Saharanpur was directly above a section of the expressway. This meant that shutting down the line would have cut off electricity to Saharanpur. The problem was resolved after a planned shutdown, and now, the work is nearly finished.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 11th Pre-Budget Consultation with experts from the infrastructure and energy sectors in New Delhi, marking another step in the preparation of the Union Budget 2026-27.

According to the Ministry of Finance on X, the meeting was attended by Secretaries from the Ministries of Power, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Road Transport and Highways, along with the Chairman of the Railway Board and the Chief Economic Adviser.

The Ministry in a statement on X said, "Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the 11th Pre-Budget Consultation with the experts from the #Infrastructure, and #Energy Sectors in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi, today. The meeting was also attended by Secretaries of @MinOfPower; @shipmin_India; @MORTHIndia; Chairman of Railway Board; and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India."