GOOD News For Delhi, Rajasthan Commuters: Travel Kotputli to Kishangarh in just 2 hours, new Greenfield Project to cut time between these two cities, here's all you need to know

The Rajasthan government is making significant strides in improving the state's infrastructure with the upcoming Kotputli-Kishangarh six-lane Greenfield Expressway. This ambitious project is nearing its final stages, and construction is expected to begin soon. The 181-kilometer expressway will connect Kishangarh to Kotputli, reducing travel time between the two cities from 5 hours to just 2 hours.

Enhancing connectivity between Delhi and Rajasthan

The expressway will start at NH-48 and NH-448 in Kishangarh and end at Paniyala (NH-148B) in Kotputli, passing through the Gavadi area of Neem Ka Thana. With a width of 100 meters and a height of 15 feet, the road will significantly improve connectivity in the state. The project will also facilitate devotees of Khatu Shyam Ji by reducing travel time to the temple, making it easier for pilgrims to visit the sacred site.

About this new project

Approximately 1,679 hectares of land will be acquired for the project, with an estimated cost of around Rs 6,906 crore. The expressway will pass through five districts, including Kotputli, Makrana, Nawa, Rupangarh, and Kuchaman City, connecting several towns and villages along the way.

The project is part of the state government's ambitious plan to develop nine greenfield expressways, aiming to improve connectivity and boost economic growth in the region.

Other Greenfield expressway projects in Rajasthan

The other projects include Jaipur-Bhilwara (193 Km), Bikaner-Kotputli (295 Km), Beawar-Bharatpur (342 Km), Jalore-Jhalawar (402 Km), Ajmer-Banswara (358 Km), Jaipur-Phalodi (345 Km), and Sri Ganganagar-Kotputli (290 Km). These projects are expected to transform Rajasthan's transportation network, enhancing connectivity and facilitating trade and commerce in the state.

Improved connectivity to Delhi and other regions

The Kotputli-Kishangarh expressway will also enhance travel between Jaipur and Delhi, providing improved connectivity and reducing travel time. This will have a positive impact on the state's economy, boosting trade and commerce, and making Rajasthan a more attractive destination for tourists and investors