As early as July, the Noida International Airport had already commenced comprehensive terminal trials, a significant step in evaluating passenger flow, system integration, and coordination among partners before the official opening. Read here to know when it will be fully functional for passengers

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 10:34 AM IST

Good news for Delhi-NCR travelers, Noida International Airport to begin operations by..., to serve 6 million passengers annually, first airline to fly from this airport is...
The eagerly awited Noida International Airport (NIA) is gearing up to become a major aviation hub, with industry insiders expecting it to handle around six million passengers during its very first year of commercial operations. According to the Hindu Businessline, the airport is on track to begin both domestic flights and cargo services by the fourth quarter of 2025.

NIA's Chief Executive Officer, Christoph Schnellmann, recently confirmed that all aeronautical infrastructure is now ready. Roofing for the passenger terminal has been completed, while finishing touches and technical installations are in progress. The Airports Authority of India is currently installing and testing equipment for the air traffic control tower, marking a key step toward operational readiness.

ALSO READ: GOOD news for Noida, Greater Noida residents! Delhi's IGI Airport soon to launch luxury buses; know timings, routes and more

ORAT program lauchned to ensure successful launch

To guarantee a successful launch, the airport has initiated a crucial phase called the Operational Readiness, Activation, and Transition (ORAT) program. This involves trial runs, simulations, and training sessions for airlines, ground handlers, and other involved parties. Rigorous testing is being conducted on various systems, including baggage handling, security screening, check-in counters, and boarding gates.

Trails begins at Noida International Airport

As early as July, the Noida International Airport had already commenced comprehensive terminal trials, a significant step in evaluating passenger flow, system integration, and coordination among partners before the official opening.

In addition to passenger services, the airport's cargo terminal is nearing completion. ORAT procedures for the cargo facilities will also commence soon. The fuel farm and hydrant system are slated to begin commissioning shortly, ensuring all vital services are prepared before the launch.

Noida airport capacity

During its initial phase, NIA will use one runway and a single terminal, with the capacity to accommodate up to 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all four development phases, the airport is expected to handle a significant 70 million passengers each year, establishing it as a major aviation hub in India.

The airport has encountered some delays, with the initial completion deadlines of late 2024 and then April 2025 being missed. These delays were attributed to difficulties in acquiring materials, including structural steel and roofing supplies.

First airline to fly from Noida International Airport

IndiGo is expected to be the first airline to initiate flights from NIA, based on a signed Memorandum of Understanding. Several international airlines have also expressed interest in starting services once operations begin.

