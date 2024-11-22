INDIA
Once operational, it will provide a fast and efficient alternative to road networks of the national capital region.
The residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) are up for a significant transport upgrade, which will ease their travel trouble. The Centre has decided to construct a new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) connecting Gurugram and Greater Noida. The 60-kilometre line is expected to connect Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram to Noida Sector-142 and Surajpur in Greater Noida and a stop at Bata Chowk in Faridabad.
With the construction of RRTS, lakhs of people will have easy commutes free from hours of traffic jams. The project is estimated at Rs 15000 crore and aims to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution. The project will have eight intermediate stations along the way, which will transform the travel experience in the Delhi-NCR region. Once operational, it will provide a fast and efficient alternative to road networks of the national capital region.
In addition to these developments, there are discussions to expand the RRTS corridor to key locations around Delhi. It is expected that the network will connect Indira Gandhi International Airpot to key NCR regions like Gurugram, Faridabad and Jewar Airport. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh, in his meeting with Manohar Lal Khattar, the Union Minister For Housing Urban Affairs, had discussed the development of the RRTS corridor and metro expansion.
The plan also envisioned creating new lines, starting from Palam Vihar in Gurugram, to further ease travel within the NCR. Another proposed aim is to connect Sarai Kale to Rajasthan’s Dharuhera, Bawal and Shahjahanpur to improve inter-state connectivity. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has proposed an extension of the metro line from Gurugram Sector 56 to Panchgaon. The Detailed Project Report is expected to be submitted soon. These upcoming infrastructure projects will enhance the rapid and sustainable urban mobility for the NCR amid the region’s growing transportation challenges.
