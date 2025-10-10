Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: New township set to revolutionise living near Delhi-Meerut and Eastern Peripheral Expressways, but...
The project will be developed in three phases, with the first phase covering approximately 39 hectares of land. Read here to know more about this project.
The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) is set to develop a new township in Indirapuram, which is expected to revolutionize the real estate market in the National Capital Region (NCR). The Indirapuram Extension project will be developed on 93 hectares of land, strategically located near the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, providing seamless connectivity to Delhi, Noida, and Meerut.
The township will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including wide roads, landscaped parks, underground sewerage, uninterrupted power and water supply, and dedicated commercial hubs. The project will be developed in three phases, with the first phase covering approximately 39 hectares of land. The township will also include residential plots, group housing, commercial complexes, schools, hospitals, and green belts, designed to create a self-sufficient urban ecosystem.
The Indirapuram Extension project is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities through construction and allied commercial activities. The township will also feature modern amenities, including stormwater management, modern drainage, and a robust internal road network. The project will be a game-changer for Ghaziabad, making it an ideal destination for homebuyers looking for a blend of affordability and connectivity.
The GDA has announced that the initial round of plot allocations will be priced to suit the general public, providing a rare opportunity for middle-income families to own homes in the NCR region. The project is expected to attract NCR buyers seeking organised residential spaces backed by strong infrastructure.
The Indirapuram Extension project is a significant step towards promoting sustainable urban development in the NCR region. With its strategic location, modern infrastructure, and affordable housing options, the project is expected to reshape Ghaziabad's real estate market and enhance the city's standing as a modern, well-connected urban centre. The project will be a testament to the government's commitment to providing citizens with world-class amenities and infrastructure.