India

INDIA

Good news for Delhi-NCR residents: Namo Bharat Train to connect THESE two major cities through IFFCO Chowk; Check details here

The Namo Bharat Train project is progressing, with work underway for the IFFCO Chowk interchange station connecting Gurugram, Faridabad and Greater Noida. Utility relocation, including major water and sewer lines, will start in January 2026, ensuring seamless construction.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 06:48 AM IST

The Namo Bharat Train project, designed to connect Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Bawal in Rewari, is advancing steadily, with significant developments underway in its first phase. The project aims to establish a modern, efficient transit corridor, and a key milestone is the planned interchange station at IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram, which will link the Gurugram, Faridabad, and Greater Noida lines.

Overcoming Infrastructure Challenges

The construction of the IFFCO Chowk interchange initially faced hurdles due to the presence of critical utilities, including water supply and sewer lines installed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). These lines run along the proposed corridor, complicating the layout and design of the station.

To resolve these issues, Union Minister for Energy and Housing, Manohar Lal, coordinated discussions with GMDA and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). Following these talks, GMDA agreed to provide NCRTC with a detailed map and comprehensive report of all water and sewer infrastructure in the area. This crucial step will allow the project team to plan the safe relocation of the affected utilities and proceed with construction.

Utility Relocation to Begin Early 2026

According to reports, the relocation of water and sewer lines is scheduled to begin in January 2026 and is expected to take approximately one month. Among the key pipelines to be shifted are:

A 1400 mm water line, 7 metres deep and 870 metres long

Another 1400 mm line of the same depth, stretching 270 metres

An 1800 mm water line running 600 metres from Jharsa Chowk to Rajiv Chowk

A treated water line crossing the planned route

GMDA has provided NCRTC with precise mapping of these utilities, ensuring accurate excavation and relocation. All displaced pipelines will be moved to areas free of future underground projects, minimising disruptions to subsequent infrastructure development.

IFFCO Chowk Set to Become a Transit Hub

Once the utility relocation is complete, the IFFCO Chowk interchange will serve as a major transportation hub. Passengers will be able to transfer seamlessly between the Namo Bharat Train, the metro network, and routes extending from Faridabad to Greater Noida, enhancing connectivity across the National Capital Region.

With these preparatory steps, the Namo Bharat Train project is now poised to overcome initial challenges and move closer to establishing a modern, integrated transport corridor for Delhi and its surrounding cities.

