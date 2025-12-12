Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida West's 130-meter wide road to connect with Yamuna City, to boost connectivity in THESE areas, check here to know details

The Yamuna Development Authority (YIDA) has initiated plans to acquire approximately 812 acres of land for the project, with an estimated cost of over Rs1400 crores. Read here to know more about this project.

The new 130-meter wide road in Greater Noida West is set to revolutionise connectivity in the region, with plans to link it to Yamuna City. The proposed road will span 25 kilometers, providing seamless access to multiple sectors and districts. According to officials, the project is expected to be completed by 2026, with the Yamuna and Greater Noida development authorities working together to finalize the plans.

Land acquisition and construction plans

The Yamuna Development Authority (YIDA) has initiated plans to acquire approximately 812 acres of land for the project, with an estimated cost of over Rs 1400 crores. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will undertake the construction of the road, which is expected to cost around Rs 300 crores. The authorities have proposed a joint funding model, where the costs will be shared between the Yamuna and Greater Noida development authorities.

Improved connectivity and accessibility

The new road will not only connect Yamuna City to Greater Noida West but also provide access to the proposed Ganga Expressway, enhancing regional connectivity. The road will link the Alouda village to the Palwal-Khurja Expressway, benefiting thousands of commuters. Additionally, it will provide an alternative route for travelers from Agra, Mathura, and Aligarh, allowing them to bypass Pari Chowk and access the Film City and other sectors directly.

Meeting to Finalise Plans

A meeting between officials from the Yamuna and Greater Noida development authorities is scheduled to discuss the project's progress. R.K. Singh, CEO of YIDA, emphasized the importance of the project, stating, "We plan to start the 130-meter wide road next year, and we will soon be holding a meeting with Greater Noida authority officials to finalize the plans."

Enhanced regional connectivity

The proposed road will significantly enhance regional connectivity, providing a vital link between Greater Noida West and Yamuna City. The project is expected to boost economic growth, improve traffic flow, and provide relief to commuters traveling in the region.