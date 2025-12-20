Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Jewar Airport just in minutes, THESE new flyovers to cut short travel time, check here to know details

The authorities are working to ensure that the infrastructure is in place to handle the influx of passengers and vehicles. With the airport expected to handle approximately 30 crore passengers annually, the need for effective traffic management is paramount.

The upcoming operationalisation of the Noida International Airport at Jewar has prompted authorities to take proactive measures to manage the expected surge in traffic in the Greater Noida area. To ensure seamless connectivity and mitigate congestion, the Greater Noida Authority is planning to strengthen the road and traffic infrastructure.

According to a report by livehindustan, A detailed study is being conducted by experts from the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to identify areas that require improvement. The study will provide valuable insights into the development of new contact routes, flyovers, underpasses, and elevated roads. The Authority aims to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) based on the study's findings, which will serve as a blueprint for future infrastructure development.

New flyovers to reduce congestion

The Authority has identified several key projects to improve connectivity to the airport. These include the widening of the 130-meter road connecting Pari Chowk to Greater Noida and Greater Noida West, as well as the proposed 105-meter road connecting Greater Noida to Hapur. The goal is to create a network of roads that will enable smooth and uninterrupted travel to the airport, according to a report by livehindustan.

Managing traffic pressure

The expected increase in traffic pressure on the Greater Noida area is a major concern, given its proximity to Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and other surrounding cities. The authorities are working to ensure that the infrastructure is in place to handle the influx of passengers and vehicles. With the airport expected to handle approximately 30 crore passengers annually, the need for effective traffic management is paramount.

The airport is being developed in phases, with the first phase expected to handle around 1.2 crore passengers per annum. The Authority is planning for the long term, anticipating an average of 150 flights per day. The development of the airport and surrounding infrastructure is being carefully planned to ensure that the needs of passengers and commuters are met.