FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Epstein Files RELEASED: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘close friend’ US President Donald Trump’s name rarely mentioned in newly published photos, documents by DOJ

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Jewar Airport just in minutes, THESE new flyovers to cut short travel time, check here to know details

Taiwan: 3 people killed after mass stabbing attack in capital Taipei

After Operation Sindoor, Indian Army set to buy 850 kamikaze drones worth Rs..., how will they benefit Indian defence force?

After Birch, Curlie's, another popular Goa nightclub, sealed due to..., was earlier linked to high-profile death case, check details

Bangladesh violence: Sharif Osman Hadi to be buried next to national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam tomorrow

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy star as India beat South Africa by 30 runs; win series 3-1

'Will shake entire...': What Bangladesh leader Sharif Osman Hadi's shooter told his girlfriend

Watch: Hardik Pandya blows flying kisses to girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after smashing India's second-fastest T20I fifty

Virat Kohli returns after 15 Years; Ishant Sharma included as Rishabh Pant to lead Delhi's star-studded Vijay Hazare Trophy squad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Epstein Files RELEASED: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘close friend’ US President Donald Trump’s name rarely mentioned in newly published photos, documents by DOJ

Epstein Files RELEASED: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘close friend’ US President Donald…

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Jewar Airport just in minutes, THESE new flyovers to cut short travel time, check here to know details

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Jewar Airport just in minute

Taiwan: 3 people killed after mass stabbing attack in capital Taipei

Taiwan: 3 killed after mass stabbing attack in capital Taipei

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Jewar Airport just in minutes, THESE new flyovers to cut short travel time, check here to know details

The authorities are working to ensure that the infrastructure is in place to handle the influx of passengers and vehicles. With the airport expected to handle approximately 30 crore passengers annually, the need for effective traffic management is paramount.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 07:07 AM IST

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Jewar Airport just in minutes, THESE new flyovers to cut short travel time, check here to know details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The upcoming operationalisation of the Noida International Airport at Jewar has prompted authorities to take proactive measures to manage the expected surge in traffic in the Greater Noida area. To ensure seamless connectivity and mitigate congestion, the Greater Noida Authority is planning to strengthen the road and traffic infrastructure.

    According to a report by livehindustan, A detailed study is being conducted by experts from the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to identify areas that require improvement. The study will provide valuable insights into the development of new contact routes, flyovers, underpasses, and elevated roads. The Authority aims to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) based on the study's findings, which will serve as a blueprint for future infrastructure development.

    New flyovers to reduce congestion

    The Authority has identified several key projects to improve connectivity to the airport. These include the widening of the 130-meter road connecting Pari Chowk to Greater Noida and Greater Noida West, as well as the proposed 105-meter road connecting Greater Noida to Hapur. The goal is to create a network of roads that will enable smooth and uninterrupted travel to the airport, according to a report by livehindustan.

    Managing traffic pressure

    The expected increase in traffic pressure on the Greater Noida area is a major concern, given its proximity to Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and other surrounding cities. The authorities are working to ensure that the infrastructure is in place to handle the influx of passengers and vehicles. With the airport expected to handle approximately 30 crore passengers annually, the need for effective traffic management is paramount.

    The airport is being developed in phases, with the first phase expected to handle around 1.2 crore passengers per annum. The Authority is planning for the long term, anticipating an average of 150 flights per day. The development of the airport and surrounding infrastructure is being carefully planned to ensure that the needs of passengers and commuters are met.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Epstein Files RELEASED: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘close friend’ US President Donald Trump’s name rarely mentioned in newly published photos, documents by DOJ
    Epstein Files RELEASED: Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘close friend’ US President Donald…
    Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Jewar Airport just in minutes, THESE new flyovers to cut short travel time, check here to know details
    Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Jewar Airport just in minute
    Taiwan: 3 people killed after mass stabbing attack in capital Taipei
    Taiwan: 3 killed after mass stabbing attack in capital Taipei
    After Operation Sindoor, Indian Army set to buy 850 kamikaze drones worth Rs..., how will they benefit Indian defence force?
    After Operation Sindoor, Indian Army set to buy 850 kamikaze drones worth Rs...,
    After Birch, Curlie's, another popular Goa nightclub, sealed due to..., was earlier linked to high-profile death case, check details
    After Birch, Curlie's, another popular Goa nightclub, sealed
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
    Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
    From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
    Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
    Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS
    Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan
    In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
    In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
    IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
    IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement