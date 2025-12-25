Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Faridabad in just 30 minutes, THIS bridge to cut short travel time, check here to know details
The Manjhawali bridge road project linking Greater Noida and Faridabad will move ahead with foundation laying on December 26.
The long-awaited Manjhawali bridge road project, designed to offer direct road connectivity between Greater Noida and Faridabad, is finally moving forward. The foundation stone for the project will be laid on December 26, marking a significant milestone for an initiative that has remained stalled for decades.
The road project is estimated to cost around Rs 66 crore and will be carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD). Following the foundation-laying ceremony, construction work is expected to begin immediately, as the tender for the project has already been awarded. Officials have indicated that the road construction is targeted for completion within one year.
Despite the renewed momentum, land acquisition remains a challenge. Approximately 70 per cent of the required land has been acquired so far, while the remaining 30 per cent is still held by farmers. In some cases, agricultural activity continues on land for which compensation has already been released.
A total of 4.99 hectares of land is being acquired from 130 farmers across Jagunpur, Murshadpur, and Jagunpur Doab villages. Nearly 85 per cent of this land belongs to farmers from Jagunpur. Compensation has been fixed at Rs 3,720 per square metre, aligning with rates offered by the Greater Noida Authority. Around Rs 25 crore has already been paid, though payments to farmers in some villages are still pending due to funding limitations.
The Manjhawali bridge road project was first proposed in 1989, when its foundation stone was laid by former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot. However, work failed to progress for years. The project was revived after 2014, with Haryana completing its portion of the construction. Progress in Gautam Buddh Nagar, however, remained slow due to disputes over land compensation, leading to further delays.
The project includes the construction of a five-kilometre-long road connecting Greater Noida to the Manjhawali bridge. Plans involve building a new 1.7-km four-lane road with a width of 45 metres, widening an existing one-kilometre stretch to 10 metres, and repairing nearly two kilometres of roadway in the Greater Noida region.
Once completed, the road is expected to cut travel time between Greater Noida and Faridabad significantly. It will also reduce traffic congestion on Delhi routes and improve access to the upcoming Noida International Airport. Officials estimate that nearly 200 villages across both districts will benefit directly from improved connectivity.
Haryana minister Rajesh Nagar and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh will jointly lay the foundation stone, signalling a renewed commitment to completing this long-pending infrastructure project.