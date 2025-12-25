FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Faridabad in just 30 minutes, THIS bridge to cut short travel time, check here to know details

BIG relief for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality shows slight improvement but stays in ‘poor’ category, AQI reaches...; Check area-wise pollution level

UP SHOCKER: Teacher at Aligarh Muslim University shot dead after two unidentified men fired multiple bullets in his head, investigation underway

Bank holiday on Christmas: Are banks open or closed in your state on 25 December? Check state-wise list here

Karnataka: At least 9 burnt alive after passenger bus collides with lorry, engulfs in fire in Chitradurga, here’s what we know so far

Bangladesh ex-minister Mohammad Ali Arafat alleges radical Islamist groups behind attacks on media, cultural institutions after Osman Hadi’s death, says, ‘Chanting Allahu Akbar…’

Gold, silver prices today, December 25: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Doctor seen punching patient in viral video indefinitely suspended by IGMC Shimla

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh blockbuster maintains momentum to cross Rs 600 crore mark

DNA TV Show: Will Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Faridabad in just 30 minutes, THIS bridge to cut short travel time, check here to know details

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Faridabad in just 30 minutes

BIG relief for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality shows slight improvement but stays in ‘poor’ category, AQI reaches...; Check area-wise pollution level

BIG relief for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality shows slight improvement but sta

UP SHOCKER: Teacher at Aligarh Muslim University shot dead after two unidentified men fired multiple bullets in his head, investigation underway

UP SHOCKER: Teacher at Aligarh Muslim University shot dead...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Faridabad in just 30 minutes, THIS bridge to cut short travel time, check here to know details

The Manjhawali bridge road project linking Greater Noida and Faridabad will move ahead with foundation laying on December 26.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 09:22 AM IST

Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Faridabad in just 30 minutes, THIS bridge to cut short travel time, check here to know details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The long-awaited Manjhawali bridge road project, designed to offer direct road connectivity between Greater Noida and Faridabad, is finally moving forward. The foundation stone for the project will be laid on December 26, marking a significant milestone for an initiative that has remained stalled for decades.

Project Cost and Execution Plan

The road project is estimated to cost around Rs 66 crore and will be carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD). Following the foundation-laying ceremony, construction work is expected to begin immediately, as the tender for the project has already been awarded. Officials have indicated that the road construction is targeted for completion within one year.

Land Acquisition Still Partially Pending

Despite the renewed momentum, land acquisition remains a challenge. Approximately 70 per cent of the required land has been acquired so far, while the remaining 30 per cent is still held by farmers. In some cases, agricultural activity continues on land for which compensation has already been released.

A total of 4.99 hectares of land is being acquired from 130 farmers across Jagunpur, Murshadpur, and Jagunpur Doab villages. Nearly 85 per cent of this land belongs to farmers from Jagunpur. Compensation has been fixed at Rs 3,720 per square metre, aligning with rates offered by the Greater Noida Authority. Around Rs 25 crore has already been paid, though payments to farmers in some villages are still pending due to funding limitations.

Project History Marked by Repeated Delays

The Manjhawali bridge road project was first proposed in 1989, when its foundation stone was laid by former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot. However, work failed to progress for years. The project was revived after 2014, with Haryana completing its portion of the construction. Progress in Gautam Buddh Nagar, however, remained slow due to disputes over land compensation, leading to further delays.

Road Design and Connectivity Benefits

The project includes the construction of a five-kilometre-long road connecting Greater Noida to the Manjhawali bridge. Plans involve building a new 1.7-km four-lane road with a width of 45 metres, widening an existing one-kilometre stretch to 10 metres, and repairing nearly two kilometres of roadway in the Greater Noida region.

Boost to Regional Connectivity

Once completed, the road is expected to cut travel time between Greater Noida and Faridabad significantly. It will also reduce traffic congestion on Delhi routes and improve access to the upcoming Noida International Airport. Officials estimate that nearly 200 villages across both districts will benefit directly from improved connectivity.

Haryana minister Rajesh Nagar and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh will jointly lay the foundation stone, signalling a renewed commitment to completing this long-pending infrastructure project.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Faridabad in just 30 minutes, THIS bridge to cut short travel time, check here to know details
Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Greater Noida to Faridabad in just 30 minutes
BIG relief for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality shows slight improvement but stays in ‘poor’ category, AQI reaches...; Check area-wise pollution level
BIG relief for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality shows slight improvement but sta
UP SHOCKER: Teacher at Aligarh Muslim University shot dead after two unidentified men fired multiple bullets in his head, investigation underway
UP SHOCKER: Teacher at Aligarh Muslim University shot dead...
Bank holiday on Christmas: Are banks open or closed in your state on 25 December? Check state-wise list here
Are banks open or closed in your state on 25 December? Check state-wise list her
Karnataka: At least 9 burnt alive after passenger bus collides with lorry, engulfs in fire in Chitradurga, here’s what we know so far
Karnataka: At least 9 killed after passenger bus collides with truck…
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement