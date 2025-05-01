In a bid to combat terror attacks or any emergency situations, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) has given nod to the construction of an integrated command centre at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

In a bid to combat terror attacks or any emergency situations, the Lieutenant Governor (LG) has given nod to the construction of an integrated command centre at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The command centre will handle terror attacks, chemical attacks, airplane crash or earthquakes.

Moreover, airport personnel will undergo proper training in order to combat such situations. As per reports, Delhi's IGI Airport is categorised under one of the safest airports in the country. Officials in the command centres will provide trainings to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, police officials, security forces, shopkeepers, airline personnel and more.

According to a report by Hindustan, citing officials, all the security agencies are working to ensure safety of passengers. However, there needs to be a proper coordination and cooperation between the concerned agencies and passengers in cases of emergency circumstances.

There have been instances of network issues in cases of emergncy. In order to resolve the same, radio wave network will be established in command rooms so that the concerned official will beale to connect to security forces without any hassles.

District Project Officers will oversee the command centres. Over half a dozen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jawans will be deployed there to provide training to the airport staff.