Good News for Delhi-NCR residents: Air quality improves slightly, but remains in 'very poor' category, AQI reaches...; Check area-wise pollution level here

The national capital, Delhi, witnessed a slight improvement in air quality on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 328 at around 8 am, keeping it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi residents endured another challenging day as dense smog and fog enveloped significant portions of the national capital, severely impacting visibility and heightening health anxieties. Visuals from Wednesday morning in areas like Anand Vihar and ITO revealed a thick layer of toxic smog blanketing roads, buildings, and traffic routes. Even well-known landmarks such as the Akshardham Temple were barely discernible through the haze.

AQI improves slightly

The national capital, Delhi, witnessed a slight improvement in air quality on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 328 at around 8 am, keeping it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality improved slightly compared to Tuesday, as the AQI was 354 at 4 pm. However, large parts of the city remained enveloped in toxic smog, and the overall air quality continues to be poor.

Anand Vihar was shrouded in thick smog, with an AQI of 341, placing it in the 'very poor' category. A thick layer of smog also engulfed areas around IGI Airport, ITO, Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS and the Ghazipur National Highway 24.

According to CPCB data, several areas in the capital, including Bawana (376), ITO (360), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (324), and Narela (342), continued to experience poor air quality, placing them in the 'very poor' category. Wazirpur also recorded poor air quality, with an AQI of 359.

However, many areas in Delhi showed slight variations in air quality on Wednesday morning. For instance, Burari Crossing recorded an AQI of 298 (Poor), which is relatively better than other locations in the city. Other areas, such as IGI Airport Terminal 3 (263), IIT Delhi (300), and CRRI Mathura Road (297), also recorded improved air quality but remained in the 'poor' category.

According to CPCB categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Airline issues advisory

The deteriorating weather conditions also impacted travel. IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Tuesday night, cautioning passengers about reduced visibility and slower flight operations on Wednesday morning.

The airline stated that fog across North and East India could cause delays or alterations in flight schedules. It also warned that road traffic might move slowly, advising passengers to allow extra time and check flight updates before departing.

Earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced strict measures to curb vehicular pollution in the national capital. The minister stated that starting December 18, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be supplied fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi, according to an official release.