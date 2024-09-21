Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Soye hai sab log': Skipper Rohit Sharma fumes at teammate during 1st India vs Bangladesh Test

Delhi Capitals confirm Rishabh Pant as their top retention for IPL 2025: Report

Moon and Venus Orbiter Journeys, Space Station, Gaganyaan Mission

'So much tension and stress...': Father of EY Employee who died of 'overwork'

Watch: Shubman Gill's father gives priceless reaction to his son's exceptional century in Chennai Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for Delhi-NCR: New highway soon between Okhla Barrage-Yamuna Expressway to ease traffic

Good news for Delhi-NCR: New highway soon between Okhla Barrage-Yamuna Expressway to ease traffic

'Soye hai sab log': Skipper Rohit Sharma fumes at teammate during 1st India vs Bangladesh Test

'Soye hai sab log': Skipper Rohit Sharma fumes at teammate during 1st India vs Bangladesh Test

Delhi Capitals confirm Rishabh Pant as their top retention for IPL 2025: Report

Delhi Capitals confirm Rishabh Pant as their top retention for IPL 2025: Report

8 animals with strongest bites

8 animals with strongest bites

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

7 must-try local dishes in Rajasthan

7 must-try local dishes in Rajasthan

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

पेशावर में तालिबानी राजनयिकों ने की Pakistan की बेइज्जती, राष्ट्रगान पर खड़े होने से किया इनकार, देखें वायरल वीडियो

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'most embarrassing moments' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar says 'bhai was so...'

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'most embarrassing moments' from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar says 'bhai was so...'

Shibani Dandekar reveals she was called 'gold digger', trolled with 'love jihad' comments for dating Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar reveals she was called 'gold digger', trolled with 'love jihad' comments for dating Farhan Akhtar

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

Meet actress, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn's heroine who claimed to be cast as 'furniture' in films, lost roles due to...

HomeIndia

India

Good news for Delhi-NCR: New highway soon between Okhla Barrage-Yamuna Expressway to ease traffic

The proposed highway will either be a six-lane expressway or an eight-lane ground-level expressway to ease traffic and lower pollution levels.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 09:09 PM IST

Good news for Delhi-NCR: New highway soon between Okhla Barrage-Yamuna Expressway to ease traffic
Pic for representation only
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a bid to ease traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, an alternate highway from Okhla Barrage to Yamuna Expressway via the Hindon-Yamuna Doab has been proposed. Through the Hindon-Yamuna Doab, an alternate Expressway connects the Okhla Barrage with the Yamuna Expressway. There is frequent congestion on the existing Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which results in delays and more pollution. The new highway will have a 6-lane elevated or 8-lane ground-level expressway, improving traffic flow and lowering pollution.

The Authority of Noida presented a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department's Principal Secretary on September 18. The purpose of the move was to seek recognition for the route as a National Highway, taking a forward step in materializing their fresh scheme.

After this route is approved as a national highway, other steps need to be completed to begin the project on the ground. Development on this new route will begin after that.

Once this project is begun, a few more things need to be finished before this route can be formally designated as a national highway. We'll pull up our sleeves and begin work on the new road construction immediately after that.

In addition to reducing traffic on that specific route, the new roadway will accommodate growing traffic demands. It is also a significant step in the direction of protecting the environment and reducing air pollution.

We believe that traffic flow in Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida will improve, which will lead to stronger social and economic growth in these areas.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Snake emerges out of AC vent in classroom; what happened next?

Viral video: Snake emerges out of AC vent in classroom; what happened next?

Hezbollah walkie-talkie blast kills 20 in Lebanon; Israel declares 'start of new phase in war'

Hezbollah walkie-talkie blast kills 20 in Lebanon; Israel declares 'start of new phase in war'

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh to take over as new Air Force chief; all you need to know

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh to take over as new Air Force chief; all you need to know

'Worst first class...': Indian CEO slams Air India after spending over Rs 5 lakh on one-way flight to...

'Worst first class...': Indian CEO slams Air India after spending over Rs 5 lakh on one-way flight to...

'Rohini is more...': Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani reveals inside details of his 'filmy love story'

'Rohini is more...': Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani reveals inside details of his 'filmy love story'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

7 foods named after Indian cities

7 foods named after Indian cities

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement