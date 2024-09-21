Good news for Delhi-NCR: New highway soon between Okhla Barrage-Yamuna Expressway to ease traffic

The proposed highway will either be a six-lane expressway or an eight-lane ground-level expressway to ease traffic and lower pollution levels.

In a bid to ease traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, an alternate highway from Okhla Barrage to Yamuna Expressway via the Hindon-Yamuna Doab has been proposed. Through the Hindon-Yamuna Doab, an alternate Expressway connects the Okhla Barrage with the Yamuna Expressway. There is frequent congestion on the existing Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which results in delays and more pollution. The new highway will have a 6-lane elevated or 8-lane ground-level expressway, improving traffic flow and lowering pollution.

The Authority of Noida presented a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department's Principal Secretary on September 18. The purpose of the move was to seek recognition for the route as a National Highway, taking a forward step in materializing their fresh scheme.

After this route is approved as a national highway, other steps need to be completed to begin the project on the ground. Development on this new route will begin after that.

In addition to reducing traffic on that specific route, the new roadway will accommodate growing traffic demands. It is also a significant step in the direction of protecting the environment and reducing air pollution.

We believe that traffic flow in Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida will improve, which will lead to stronger social and economic growth in these areas.