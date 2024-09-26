Good news for Delhi-NCR! Namo Bharat Metro to pass from 22 stations to reach...

The project is being spearheaded by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation.

In an important development for commuters of Gautam Buddha Nagar district and nearby areas, the Namo Bharat Metro, connecting Ghaziabad to the upcoming Noida International Airport, is beginning to taking shape. The project's goal is to make travelling between Delhi NCR and the new airport in Jewar more convenient.

According to a Business Today report, to gain a deeper understanding of the growing demand for public transport, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation is said to have initiated a extensive population survey.

There are 22 proposed stations along the about 72.4-kilometer Namo Bharat Metro rail route. The train will depart from Ghaziabad's Siddharth Vihar and travel via Greater Noida West and Alpha One to reach Noida International Airport. The project is expected to be completed by 2031.

According to the article, the metro line will run through many NCR areas, including Tech Zone 4, Pari Chowk, Noida's Sector 71, and Greater Noida West (Noida Extension).

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation is leading the project. It is expected that the project will shorten commutes for commuters and offer a practical alternative to road transport.

The Namo Bharat Metro Line was designed to address the growing demand for public transport in the National Capital Region by giving commuters an easy way to get to Noida International and to make it easier for professionals working in the tech zones and other commercial hubs of Noida and Greater Noida.