Major flights to Goa, Bengaluru and Kolkata were commenced from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport today, i.e., March 1. The first flight to Goa from Ghaziabad took off today, with Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurating the service.

A total of 70 passengers including Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg and MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi boarded the flight to Goa - a prominent tourist destination in India.

As per a report by English Jagran, citing officials, Hindon Terminal will act as a connecting hub for flights between Kolkata and Goa, while direct flight services will be available to Bengaluru.

Check flight schedules here

Hindon airport authorities have released the flight schedule, making it convenient for passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.

A two-hour morning flight from Kolkata will arrive at Hindon at 9:30 a.m. The airplane will then depart for Goa at 10:30 a.m., reaching their at 1:15 p.m. Similarly, the return flight from Goa will depart at 2:00 p.m., landing in Ghaziabad at 4:40 p.m.

The same flight will then depart to Kolkata at 5:20 p.m. Moreover, the Bengaluru flight will depart from there at 12:40 p.m., reaching Hindon terminal at 3:15 p.m. Notably, Air India express will operate flights for these routes.