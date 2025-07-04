Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters: THIS 120-metre new road to connect Noida's Jewar Airport to Ganga Expressway

Once completed, the new link expressway is expected to significantly improve access to the Noida International Airport.

In a significant relief for commuters travelling between Noida's Jewar Airport and the Ganga Expressway, a new greenfield expressway is in the works to enhance connectivity. The upcoming Link Expressway is being built by the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), which will span 74.3 shortened from the previously planned 83 km.

The expressway would cross 56 villages as it travels from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Bulandshahr. Of these, 48 are in the district of Bulandshahr, and eight are in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The remaining villages in Bulandshahr are dispersed over Siyana and Shikharpur tehsils, while 14 villages are under Khurja tehsil. According to a Magic Bricks article, the project's entire estimated cost, including land purchase, is around Rs 4,000 crore.

The expressway's alignment has been changed to avoid going through metropolitan areas. The highway, which was originally intended to cross many sectors, will now link close to Sector 21 in Yamuna City's Film City. The road will be around 120 meters wide.

Beginning in Siyana in Bulandshahr, at the 44.3-kilometer point of the Ganga highway, the highway will connect with the Yamuna Expressway close to Sector 21, Film City.

Rabupura, Mehndipur Bangar, Myana, and Bhaiyapur Brahmanan are important villages in Gautam Buddha Nagar along the road. The route will go via the villages of Amanullahpur, Bhagwanpur, and Kapna in Khurja Tehsil.

It is expected that the new link highway will greatly enhance access to Noida International Airport once it is finished. Along with improving connections between Mumbai and the state's interior, it would also improve communication between Delhi and places in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Cargo movement will become more effective, especially as the expressway would make it easier to access Yamuna City's industrial regions, such as regions 28, 29, 32, and 33.