Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters; Noida, Greater Noida to get a new expressway to ease traffic, boost Jewar airport access

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari signalled support for funding a new expressway along the Yamuna embankment, easing congestion on the Noida Expressway. On Noida Authority and Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma’s proposal to build the 30-km bypass expressway, Gadkari said the NHAI could take the project while ensuring funds assistance.

"Right now, we are executing projects worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore in Delhi-NCR. We have already completed work worth Rs 60,000 crore, and today Mahesh ji (MP Mahesh Sharma) shared his suggestions with us, which we will seriously consider. We have no shortage of funds," Gadkari said during the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ event near Noida International Airport in Jewar.

Why is there a need for Noida’s second expressway?

There has been an urgent need for a parallel road due to increasing congestion on the existing Noida Expressway. Nearly 5 lakh vehicles pass daily through the 25 km long Noida Expressway, with two lakh vehicles from DND flyover, one lakh from Chilla border and one lakh each from other points like Kalindi Kunj, Sector-15, 16, 18 and 37. Even the 11 km long Yamuna Coast Road has deteriorated.

With rapid real estate development and the upcoming Noida International Airport set to open this year, it has also become a major requirement. Earlier, the Noida Authority board had given a nod to the project, after NHAI initially pulled out, citing procedural delays in declaring the Yamuna Pushta stretch a national highway. However, with the Centre's nod, the Noida Authority are hopeful that NHAI will soon formally confirm the project.



How will Noida's second expressway ease traffic?



The second expressway to be built between Noida and Greater Noida may be six lanes. Instead of a ground-level road, the bypass is planned as an elevated structure owing to encroachments, farmhouses, and regulatory challenges on the Yamuna floodplains. The new plan will ease both legal complications and environmental risks associated with low-lying areas. Its construction in the riverside bypass will help fully utilise the Noida International Airport, as it would allow flyers from Delhi to reach the airport via Yamuna Expressway without having to enter the congested Noida Expressway.