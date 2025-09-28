Good News for Delhi-NCR commuters: Namo Bharat corridor to cut Noida-Gurugram travel time to just 1 hour; IFFCO Chowk to link Faridabad-Greater Noida, details here

The Namo Bharat Train Corridor will provide high-speed rail connectivity between Noida and Gurugram, also extending to Greater Noida and Faridabad. Spanning 65 kilometers, the corridor aims to save time, reduce traffic congestion, and offer a cost-effective travel alternative for daily commuters.

Daily commuters between Noida and Gurugram often spend 1.5 to 2 hours navigating traffic-choked roads, especially during peak hours. Metro travel is faster, but it is still time-consuming for long-distance travelers. Namo Bharat Train Corridor is set to transform commuting in the region, allowing passengers to reach Gurugram from Noida in just one hour.

Namo Bharat Train Corridor: Connecting Noida and Gurugram

The Namo Bharat Train Corridor will provide high-speed rail connectivity between Noida and Gurugram, also extending to Greater Noida and Faridabad. Spanning 65 kilometers, the corridor aims to save time, reduce traffic congestion, and offer a cost-effective travel alternative for daily commuters.

Route and Stations

The Noida-Gurugram corridor will start at IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram and include key stops across Faridabad, Noida, and Greater Noida. Initially, six major stations are planned:

IFFCO Chowk (Gurugram)

Sector 54 (Gurugram)

Bata Chowk (Faridabad)

Sectors 85–86 (Faridabad)

Sectors 142–168 (Noida)

Surajpur (Greater Noida)

Plans include connecting this corridor with the Noida Airport-Ghaziabad route to enhance regional connectivity further.

Speed, Frequency, and Facilities

The Namo Bharat train will run at a top speed of 180 km/h, with trains arriving at stations every 5-7 minutes. Stations will be equipped with modern passenger amenities, including recreation facilities, and will be designed to minimise pollution.

The Noida-Gurugram Namo Bharat Corridor is estimated to cost around Rs 15,000 crore. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is expected to be completed within three months. The project will be implemented in phases, similar to the Delhi-Meerut corridor. Haryana approved the corridor in May 2025, and a geo-survey of the route has been completed. Once the DPR is finalised, the central, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh governments will coordinate on funding and execution plans.

The central government plans to expand the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail network to multiple NCR cities, reducing dependence on road transport and developing multi-modal transport hubs. Key areas such as Greater Noida Film City, Noida Airport, and new university campuses will benefit from enhanced connectivity.

Proposed Namo Bharat Corridors in NCR

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut (Near Completion)

Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar

Delhi-Panipat

Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh–Palwal

Ghaziabad-Khurja

Delhi-Bahadurgarh–Rohtak

Ghaziabad-Hapur

Delhi-Shahdara-Baraut

Expected Fares

Similar to the Delhi-Meerut corridor, fares for the Noida-Gurugram Namo Bharat Train are expected to range from Rs 2 to Rs 2.50 per kilometer, offering an affordable high-speed alternative for daily commuters.