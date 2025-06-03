Noida is all set to get a new 400-metre-long skywalk, with an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore. The Noida Authority is planning to build a modern circular skywalk at the Sector-62-63 roundabout, near the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The detailed project report will be reviewed by IIT experts.

Noida is all set to get a new 400-metre-long skywalk, with an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore. The Noida Authority is planning to build a modern circular skywalk at the Sector-62-63 roundabout, near the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The detailed project report will be reviewed by IIT experts before constructions.

Skywalk's Design

The skywalk structure will have a circular design, with iron roof canopy to cover the structure. the structure will provide protection from rain and heat. It will also feature, escalators and elevators will be installed on both sides, for senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities. It will be designed to connect to the existing foot over bridge on the highway.

The skywalk will benefit the pedestrians crossing the Noida 62-63 intersections. Through this Skywalks, around 50,000 pedestrians, mostly bus passenger from Delhi, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Noida, can avoid heavy traffic. This will reduce traffic jams and will allow smoother vehicular movement.

Noida Authorities broader plan

Noida Authority has planned broader construction plans in Noida, including a 3.5 km model road from Sector-62 to Mamura, where commuters experiences peak hours heavy traffic jams due to presence of offices, residential complexes and metro stations.

Moreover, Noida authority has taken initiatives to curb the heavy traffics in the area, planning to widening roads, constructing footpaths, and other redesigning of the areas.