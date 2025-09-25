Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

BIG boost for NCR commuters: High-speed Namo Bharat train to connect Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad

The trains will run at speeds of up to 180 km/h, with services every five to seven minutes.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

BIG boost for NCR commuters: High-speed Namo Bharat train to connect Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad
Delhi-NCR is set for a major transport upgrade with a new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) connecting Gurugram to Greater Noida. The proposed Namo Bharat line will link Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Greater Noida directly. According to reports, the route’s geotechnical survey work has been completed. This important step assessed soil and terrain conditions to prepare for construction.
 
Project Highlights
  • Length: Around 65 km
  • Route: Starts from IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Gurugram, passes through Faridabad and Noida, and ends in Greater Noida.
  • Integration: The line will connect with the existing Namo Bharat project at Ghaziabad-Jewar Airport.
 
Stations Planned
 
  • Initially, six stations are proposed:
  • Gurugram: Sector 54 (Golf Course Road)
  • Faridabad: Bata Chowk, Sectors 85–86
  • Noida: Sector 142–168
  • Surajpur and Greater Noida
The number of stations may later increase to nine.
 
Faster, Smarter Travel
 
The trains will run at speeds of up to 180 km/h, with services every five to seven minutes.
  • Travel time: Greater Noida to Gurugram in about 1 hour.
  • By road, the same journey currently takes 2 to 2.5 hours during rush hour.
 
The corridor is expected to ease traffic congestion and encourage commuters to use public transport instead of private vehicles.
 
With the geotechnical study done, work will now focus on the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which should be completed within three months. The governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will then review and approve it. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 15,000 crore, according to a News18 report. This corridor is part of the larger Namo Bharat initiative by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to build a network of semi-high-speed RRTS lines across Delhi-NCR.
 

ALSO READ: Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters: Faridabad to get Namo Bharat; Bata Chowk to become interchange station - Here's all you need to know

