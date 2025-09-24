Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters: Faridabad to get Namo Bharat; Bata Chowk to become interchange station - Here's all you need to know

Faridabad to get Namo Bharat: The project will feature a Namo Bharat interchange station at Bata Chowk, making direct travel to Noida International Airport much easier.

After the Metro, Faridabad residents are set to gain from the Namo Bharat project. The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) survey is nearly complete, and the Cabinet is expected to approve it next week. The project will feature a Namo Bharat interchange station at Bata Chowk, making direct travel to Noida International Airport much easier.

Until now, passengers travelling to Gurugram had to go via Delhi, often changing metro lines at Rajiv Chowk or Central Secretariat. A journey that should take 30 minutes can currently take two to three hours, a major inconvenience. Night-time travel by cab, especially for women, has also been unsafe.

BIG Boost for Commuters

The Namo Bharat project aims to solve these issues. Travel between Faridabad, Gurugram, and Noida will be much quicker, saving both time and money. Millions of daily commuters to industrial hubs in Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Dharuhera, and Bhiwadi will benefit the most.

FMDA officials said the project was first planned nearly four years ago but was delayed due to land acquisition and survey challenges. It has now picked up pace thanks to initiatives by the Chief Minister and the central government.

Improving connectivity

The project promises to improve the city’s connectivity, make travel easier, and boost development. The Namo Bharat train is expected not only to save time but also to strengthen Faridabad economically and socially by linking it to major cities across the NCR.