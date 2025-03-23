Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway will connect three key NCR cities. Construction work will soon commence as the map has also been passed.

Numerous road and expressway connectivity projects are underway in Delhi-NCR. According to the most recent information, the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway has been approved by the Haryana government.

This new expressway is part of the Delhi-NCR region's endeavour to expedite several projects meant to improve road connectivity and expressway infrastructure. It is intended to make travel between Faridabad, Noida, and Ghaziabad easier, reducing traffic and promoting regional economic development.

Vipul Goel, Haryana's Minister of Civil Aviation, discussed this future game-changing expressway project at a press conference on the state's budget. Every day, around one lakh commuters make the journey from Faridabad to Noida/Ghaziabad. In Delhi, people typically travel to the NCR cities via Kalindi Kunj Road. However, these cities must endure hours of severe traffic because there is no direct route between them. The 10-minute trip takes over an hour and a half to complete in current conditions.

According to reports, at least 70% of the work on the 17-kilometer stretch of the Noida expressway has been completed. The project's goal is to connect the National Capital Region's three largest cities. Starting at Noida Sector 63's Chhijarsi, the 23-kilometer expressway would go across the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to Yamuna. The stretch will meet National Highway 9 In Faridabad’s Lalpur Village, passing through Soharkha, Chhijarsi, Bahlolpur, Noida Sector 112, 140, 168.

The authorities have also proposed a 600-meter bridge over the Yamuna, close to Lalpur hamlet. This bridge, which is expected to cost Rs 200 crore, will begin in Mangaroli village. The governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will split the building costs evenly. Furthermore, negotiations are underway to construct a 500-meter bridge across the Yamuna, beginning in Sector 28 Amrita Hospital and travelling via Dadasia.