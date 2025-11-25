FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Good News for Delhi-Jaipur commuters: 181 km Greenfield project to cut short travel time between these two cities, check details here

This 181-kilometer expressway will begin at NH-48 and NH-448 in Kishangarh and end at Paniyala (NH-148B) in Kotputli. Read here to know details.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 07:39 AM IST

For those commuting in Rajasthan, there's positive news as the state government's ambitious project, the Kotputli-Kishangarh six-lane Greenfield Expressway, is nearing its final stages of preparation. This expressway is soon set to become a reality.

181 km expressway to boost connectivity to Delhi

Spanning 181 kilometers, the expressway will begin at NH-48 and NH-448 in Kishangarh, concluding at Paniyala (NH-148B) in Kotputli. Once it's up and running, the expressway will significantly shorten the distance between Kotputli and Kishangarh in Rajasthan. Currently, the 225-kilometer journey takes about 5 hours, but with the expressway, it'll be a quick 2-hour trip. This will also make it easier for devotees of Khatu Shyam Ji, cutting down their travel time to the temple, and it will improve travel between Jaipur and Delhi.

About project

According to a report by Amar Ujala, approximately 1,679 hectares of land will be acquired for the project, with an estimated cost of around Rs 6,906 crore. This expressway will pass through the Gavadi area of Neem Ka Thana. The road will be about 100 meters wide and 15 feet high. Construction work is expected to begin in December this year.

This six-lane greenfield expressway will improve connectivity in the state, by connecting Kotputli, Makrana, Nawa, Rupangarh, Kuchaman City, Renwal, Khatu Shyamji, Ringas, Palsana, Khandela, Pachkodia, Anantpura, Deodhi-Kodi, Jaitpura, Rojdi, Akoda, Naraina, Dudu to Kishangarh. The route will pass through a total of five districts.

The Kotputli-Kishangarh project is just one of nine greenfield expressways announced in the state budget. The other projects include: Jaipur-Bhilwara (193 Km), Bikaner-Kotputli (295 Km), Beawar-Bharatpur (342 Km), Jalore-Jhalawar (402 Km), Ajmer-Banswara (358 Km), Jaipur-Phalodi (345 Km), and Sri Ganganagar-Kotputli (290 Km). Reports indicate that the Rajasthan cabinet has already approved a budget for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation for these expressways.

