Viral video: Sunny Deol looks visibly shattered, devastated in first appearance after performing dad Dharmendra's last rites
H-1B Visa Update: White House says Donald Trump supports restricting H-1B visas, stresses hiring...
Good News for Delhi-Jaipur commuters: 181 km Greenfield project to cut short travel time between these two cities, check details here
PM Modi will hoist Saffron Flag at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir: What's the significance behind?
Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony: Ram Janmabhoomi set for another milestone as PM Modi to hoist 191-ft 'Dharma Dhwaj'
Dharmendra death: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, remembers his Veeru with heavy heart: 'Fraternity underwent changes...not him'
Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption: Several flights cancelled as Ethiopian volcanic ash clouds reaches Delhi-NCR crossing Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Ukraine peace talks: 'Something good...'
Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional tribute for 'father figure' Dharmendra: 'You are immortal, your soul will live through your films'
'Nothing short of a father figure': Shah Rukh Khan pays heartfelt tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra
INDIA
This 181-kilometer expressway will begin at NH-48 and NH-448 in Kishangarh and end at Paniyala (NH-148B) in Kotputli. Read here to know details.
For those commuting in Rajasthan, there's positive news as the state government's ambitious project, the Kotputli-Kishangarh six-lane Greenfield Expressway, is nearing its final stages of preparation. This expressway is soon set to become a reality.
Spanning 181 kilometers, the expressway will begin at NH-48 and NH-448 in Kishangarh, concluding at Paniyala (NH-148B) in Kotputli. Once it's up and running, the expressway will significantly shorten the distance between Kotputli and Kishangarh in Rajasthan. Currently, the 225-kilometer journey takes about 5 hours, but with the expressway, it'll be a quick 2-hour trip. This will also make it easier for devotees of Khatu Shyam Ji, cutting down their travel time to the temple, and it will improve travel between Jaipur and Delhi.
According to a report by Amar Ujala, approximately 1,679 hectares of land will be acquired for the project, with an estimated cost of around Rs 6,906 crore. This expressway will pass through the Gavadi area of Neem Ka Thana. The road will be about 100 meters wide and 15 feet high. Construction work is expected to begin in December this year.
This six-lane greenfield expressway will improve connectivity in the state, by connecting Kotputli, Makrana, Nawa, Rupangarh, Kuchaman City, Renwal, Khatu Shyamji, Ringas, Palsana, Khandela, Pachkodia, Anantpura, Deodhi-Kodi, Jaitpura, Rojdi, Akoda, Naraina, Dudu to Kishangarh. The route will pass through a total of five districts.
The Kotputli-Kishangarh project is just one of nine greenfield expressways announced in the state budget. The other projects include: Jaipur-Bhilwara (193 Km), Bikaner-Kotputli (295 Km), Beawar-Bharatpur (342 Km), Jalore-Jhalawar (402 Km), Ajmer-Banswara (358 Km), Jaipur-Phalodi (345 Km), and Sri Ganganagar-Kotputli (290 Km). Reports indicate that the Rajasthan cabinet has already approved a budget for the Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation for these expressways.