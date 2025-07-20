Good news for Delhi-Gurgaon commuters! New link on this highway to cut travel time by 30 mins, to be completed by...., know which areas will benefit

Commuters between Delhi and Gurgaon will benefit from the new link on the NH-148A and MG Road as the route will now be decongested. The new link which will connect DND Flyway to Sohna will reduce congestion in East and North Delhi.

It is good news for commuters between Delhi and Gurgaon as they will no longer need to wait in traffic for long, as traffic jams and congestion will now be eased on NH-148A and MG Road. This will be made possible due to a new link that the authorities will build either at Gyarah Murti or Talkatora Stadium. As of now, due to traffic, it takes more than an hour for the capital city residents to travel to Gurgaon and vice versa on the current routes.

National Highway 148A decongestion

According to officials, the new link is said to cut travel time for these commuters to 25-30 minutes, which will cover a 30-km journey. To decongest some areas of Delhi, especially the Central area including the Lutyens’, the link is being made, which forms a part of a project that is one of the two proposed for decongestion.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working to expand the national highway 148A (NH-148A) which will connect Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway to Sohna and reduce congestion in Delhi. The project is expected to be completed by September this year, according to officials. The timeline is likely to be completed soon as the construction has been 93% completed so far, the officials said.

Which areas will benefit?

The highway extends to cross Ballabgarh near Faridabad, NH-19, and this part will help cut travel time from Delhi’s east, north and south regions to major areas in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and even Maharashtra. Work on the Ashram-bound ramp is nearing completion, with the Sarai Kale Khan-bound ramp still under construction. An arch bridge over the Agra Canal was being constructed near southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj which is also completed now, officials said.

The Highways Authority officially declared in June that the project will also be connected with Noida’s upcoming Jewar international airport and will make travel smoother. “The NH-148A project, connecting the DND Flyover to Sohna and further to Noida’s Jewar International Airport, has reached 93% completion and is on track to meet its revised deadline of September 2025. The multi-phase infrastructure project is aimed at decongesting traffic in Delhi, especially from parts of north and east Delhi, and improving connectivity with neighbouring areas including the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Faridabad, Mumbai and Kolkata,” an NHAI official said on Saturday.