Good News for Delhi commuters! Traveling from AIIMS to Gurugram will be in minutes, NHAI to build 20 KM elevated corridor, check routes, details

Amid the broad road network in Delhi-NCR, another highway is set to be built to make Delhi-Gurugram more convenient. An elevated corridor will be constructed between Delhi and Gurugram to ease connectivity and make faster travel possible.
Amid the broad road network in Delhi-NCR, another highway is set to be built to make Delhi-Gurugram more convenient. An elevated corridor will be constructed between Delhi and Gurugram to ease connectivity and make faster travel possible. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has started the construction of the planned 20-kilometre elevated corridor connecting the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi to Gurugram, for which the NHAI has already started the paperwork. It had announced the plan weeks ago.
The elevated corridor will ease travelling as it is designed to accommodate fast traffic and improve safety as it eliminates intersections and is free of signals. The flyover will allow traffic to move from/to South Delhi-Gurugram-Faridabad Road through Mahipalpur.
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has released tenders to make a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the elevated corridor, which will link AIIMS with the Mahipalpur Bypass and will extend further to the Gurugram-Faridabad Road. It had earlier issued a related tender in May-June, but the Ministry did not give a go ahead; but has now issued a new tender with updated terms.
-The entire highway project is expected to be completed in the next nine months, but according to the terms and conditions, the NHAI has the power to terminate the contract at the start or feasibility stage if it is found unviable.
- Before the work starts, a feasibility study will be conducted, and what will be decided after the DPR will be based on the results of the feasibility study
-The feasibility study will review traffic studies, axle load surveys, alignment evaluations, preliminary topographical analysis, and lane configuration planning. Those interested must submit their bids by October 15.
After Rekha Gupta took charge as Delhi’s Chief Minister, her administration proposed the ambitious project. The Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari, had assured that NHAI will execute the project.