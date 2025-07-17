Good news for Delhi commuters, Rekha Gupta government set to change transport system, smart travel cards, new bus routes, and...

Good news for Delhites, Delhi government has announced to revolutionize the transport services, restructuring of bus routes, interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) and revolutionize bus queue shelters (BQSs) and introducing smart travel cards.

Good news for Delhites, Delhi government has announced to revolutionize the transport services, restructuring of bus routes, interstate bus terminals (ISBTs) and revolutionize bus queue shelters (BQSs) and introducing smart travel cards. A meeting was held in Delhi, led by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, attended by Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Singh, Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar, Transport Commissioner Niharika Rai, and other senior officials.

Improving bus routes

Delhi government aims to transform Delhi Transport Corporation, making it more sustainable and inclusive. The efforts are ongoing to improve the connectivity across the national capital, and better integration of bus routes with Metro and RRTS services. CM Rekha Gupta said that the number of both small (DEVI) and large buses is being increased. CM Rekha Gupta shared the current status of the DTC fleet, noting that Delhi operates 660 small electric buses, 1,800 large electric buses, and 1,800 CNG buses, with a total of 4,800 electric buses forming the city's robust EV fleet. However, she added, that they aim to improve the bus routes, as most of them have became outdates. Delhi government is collaborating with IIT Delhi, to come up with new route plan.

Special cards

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh has announced smart travel cards can ease the commute across the national capital and will allow commuters to use DTC buses, Delhi Metro and upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) with a single tap. Moreover, Special pink cards are soon to be issued, that will ensure facilitating free travel for women and transgender communities.

Bus queue shelter and inter-state bus terminals

Delhi government is planning that Delhi has 4,627 bus queue shelters, that will undergo a major restructuring. They will get weather-proof designs, solar panels, LED lightning, real-time displays and digital boards. This revamp will be facilitated under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Major inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs), including Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan, will be redesigned, and will offer airport-like amenities.