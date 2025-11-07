FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details

Traffic congestion in Dhaula Kuan may ease as the NHAI has taken up project to expand the highway near Subroto Park Air Force Station. The left-hand side part of the road which goes towards Gurugram is being further built from two lanes to four.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 11:10 PM IST

In a good news for Delhi commuters, traffic congestion in Dhaula Kuan may ease as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up project to expand the highway near Subroto Park Air Force Station. The left-hand side part of the road which goes towards Gurugram is being further built from two lanes to four, an official statement announced on Friday. 

“In order to improve traffic flow and enhance connectivity between Dhaula Kuan to Delhi Airport, NHAI has undertaken widening of the carriageway on LHS (towards Gurugram) from 2 Lane to 4 Lane at the Subroto Park Air Force Station in New Delhi,” the NHAI announced. 

Why is road widening work being done? 

The construction work started because even though it is only a small section, during peak hours it creates havoc for commuters as it takes them 20 to 30 minutes to cross it, which especially becomes a hindrance for those going to the airport. The work will help remove a major bottleneck at the Parade Road underpass, a point where the road becomes congested as it turns two lanes from four as a metro pillar makes it narrower along the edge of the carriageway. 

To facilitate road widening projects, the NHAI is working on relocating the drain, building peripheral road and the Air Force Station. The project is expected to be completed in about six months. “The project also includes construction of a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) near Subroto Park Air Force Station at the starting of RTR flyover, for enhancing safety and providing better connectivity to pedestrians,” the NHAI added. 

As part of the project, the NHAI will also deploy traffic marshals, tow-away cranes, and safety cones to handle moving traffic on the National Highway. Once completed, the widened stretch will likely decongest one of the city’s worst traffic jam points and improve connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram. 

