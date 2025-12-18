Good news for Delhi commuters: CM Rekha Gupta's government set to launch Bharat Taxi on THIS date; Here's everything you need to know

The Delhi government will launch the Bharat Taxi app on January 1, 2026, offering a zero-commission ride-hailing service. Here's everything you need to know.

The Delhi government is preparing to launch its very own ride-hailing service, Bharat Taxi, offering a fresh alternative to private cab services. The app will be available starting January 1, 2026, as a New Year’s gift to the residents of Delhi, and will be powered by a zero-commission model. This marks a significant step towards providing a more affordable, transparent, and driver-friendly transportation service in the city.

About Bharat Taxi: A Government-Backed Initiative

Bharat Taxi is a new, government-backed initiative under the Ministry of Cooperation and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD). The service will be operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited, ensuring that drivers become co-owners and shareholders in the platform, giving them more control over their earnings and business operations. The service will allow users to book auto-rickshaws, taxis, and even bike rides, all through a user-friendly mobile app.

Key Features of the Bharat Taxi App

The app offers several features to enhance the user experience, including:

Mobile Booking: Easily book rides via the app on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Transparent Fare Structure: No hidden charges, surge pricing, or extra fees.

Real-time Vehicle Tracking: Monitor your ride’s progress in real-time.

Multilingual Interface: Available in multiple languages to cater to diverse users.

24x7 Customer Support: Get assistance anytime through the in-app support system.

Additionally, Bharat Taxi offers safety features integrated with the Delhi police, ensuring driver verification and the option for users to share ride details for added security.

How Bharat Taxi Differs from Other Ride-Hailing Services

Unlike traditional ride-hailing platforms that charge commission fees to drivers, Bharat Taxi operates on a zero-commission model. This means drivers, referred to as 'Saarthis' (meaning charioteers, rather than the typical 'drivers'), will keep 100% of their earnings. This setup not only benefits drivers but also translates into affordable and transparent pricing for passengers, without the usual surge pricing seen in private ride-hailing services.

As of now, 56,000 drivers have already registered on the platform, and the cooperative has enrolled over 51,000 drivers across Delhi and Gujarat's Saurashtra region, surpassing the driver base of New York’s The Driver’s Cooperative.

How to Use the Bharat Taxi App

Residents of Delhi can easily download the Bharat Taxi app, register using their mobile number, enter their pickup and drop-off locations, choose their ride type, and book a taxi or auto service. The app ensures seamless, hassle-free commuting throughout the city