Good news for commuters! Varanasi gets India's first indigenous hydrogen-powered water taxi; Check route, timings, fare, booking process

Varanasi has launched India’s first indigenous hydrogen-powered water taxi, offering eco-friendly travel between Namo Ghat and Ravidas Ghat.

India has taken a major step toward sustainable mobility with the launch of its first hydrogen-powered water taxi service in Varanasi. The service, inaugurated on December 10, 2025, by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, marks a significant leap in the country’s push for clean transportation. The eco-friendly water taxi began operations from the iconic Namo Ghat and currently connects to Ravidas Ghat, with expansion plans already underway.

A Milestone in Green Water Transport

Built by Cochin Shipyard, the vessel showcases modern engineering blended with environmental consciousness. Designed to carry around 50 passengers, the water taxi is powered by a hybrid electric–hydrogen system that produces zero emissions and minimal noise, making it both efficient and environmentally safe. According to reports, the boat houses five hydrogen cylinders and solar panels of 3 kW capacity to supplement its energy needs. The vessel reportedly reaches a speed of over 12 km per hour, enabling smooth travel across the Ganga.

Onboard facilities include bio-toilets, CCTV monitoring and vegetarian refreshments to ensure a comfortable travel experience. The service currently operates 7–8 round-trip daily, offering residents and tourists a cleaner alternative for short-distance river travel.

Routes and Future Expansion

At present, boarding is available from two key points: Namo Ghat and Ravidas Ghat. Authorities have indicated plans to extend the route to Asi Ghat and Markandeya Dham, which will enhance the connectivity of major cultural and pilgrimage destinations along the Ganga.

Fare and Timings

The ticket price for the hydrogen water taxi is approximately Rs 500 per person for a one-way journey. Services run multiple times throughout the day, with departures spaced roughly 1.5 to 2 hours apart.

How to Book the Water Taxi

Online bookings can be made through credible Varanasi boat-booking platforms, where passengers can verify timings and availability. Local service providers such as Jalsa Cruise Line also offer reservations through phone or WhatsApp. After payment, customers receive a digital confirmation, which must be shown at the booking counter before boarding. Travellers are advised to keep an eye on the official Inland Waterways Authority of India website, as a dedicated portal may be introduced soon.

Concessions and Discounts

At present, no special fare reductions have been announced for senior citizens, students, or persons with disabilities. Passengers seeking more information can visit the ticket counter at Namo Ghat.

This new initiative not only strengthens Varanasi’s river transport network but also showcases India’s commitment to expanding clean technology across all mobility sectors.