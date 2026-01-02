Good news for commuters: Uttar Pradesh to get new state highway between THESE two districts, travel time to cut by...; Check details here

The PWD has proposed an 81.41 km Aligarh–Sambhal state highway via Sasni to cut travel time and ease congestion. Linking NH-509 and NH-32, the route will upgrade narrow district roads, benefit Aligarh, Hathras and Sambhal, and improve regional connectivity.

People commuting across western Uttar Pradesh may soon experience smoother and quicker journeys, as the Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed a new 81.41-kilometre Aligarh–Sambhal state highway via Sasni. The planned road aims to significantly reduce travel time and ease congestion across Aligarh, Hathras, Sambhal and the nearby Agra regions.

Why a New Highway Is Needed

Currently, most travellers going from Aligarh to Sambhal rely on the Atrauli route. This stretch is over 105 kilometres long and often takes more than two and a half hours due to narrow carriageways and heavy traffic. Rising population and increasing vehicle numbers in Aligarh and Hathras have further strained the existing district and other district roads (ODRs), making daily travel slow and inconvenient.

Proposed Route and Connectivity

The proposed state highway will connect National Highway 509 and National Highway 32, creating a direct inter-district corridor. Instead of building an entirely new road, the PWD plans to integrate and upgrade several existing ODR and link roads into one continuous alignment.

Key stretches include roads around Sasni in Hathras, multiple connecting routes in Aligarh district, and sections in Sambhal linking the Meerut–Badaun road to Sambhal town. Once completed, the corridor will allow residents of Sasni, Hathras and even Agra to travel towards Sambhal without entering Aligarh city, reducing urban traffic pressure.

Road Width and Land Acquisition Plan

At present, many roads along the proposed route are barely five metres wide. Under the new plan, the entire highway will be upgraded to a uniform width of 10 metres, in line with state highway standards. The proposal also includes land acquisition in areas where widening or realignment is required, particularly in Aligarh, Sasni and Sambhal sections.

Expected Travel Time Benefits

PWD estimates suggest that once the highway becomes operational, travel time from Aligarh or Hathras to Sambhal could drop to one to one and a half hours. This would be a major improvement compared to the current two to two-and-a-half-hour journey, offering relief to daily commuters and commercial traffic alike.

Future Potential and Official Statement

PWD Chief Engineer Vijay Singh confirmed that the proposal has been surveyed and forwarded to the state government. He noted that converting the route into a state highway could later strengthen its chances of being upgraded to a national highway, given its growing traffic importance.

If approved, the Aligarh–Sambhal state highway will streamline multiple road segments into a single corridor, shorten distances, and play a key role in improving regional connectivity.