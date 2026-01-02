FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ikkis box office collection day 1: Despite Dhurandhar wave, Dharmendra's war-drama takes good start, Agastya Nanda scores best opening among Gen-Z actors, earns...

Good news for commuters: Uttar Pradesh to get new state highway between THESE two districts, travel time to cut by...; Check details here

Delhi NCR Weather Update:Air quality slips to 'very poor' category, thick fog affects flight operations, airlines issue advisories

Javed Akhtar loses cool over his 'rubbish' deepfake image, warns legal action for 'damaging his reputation' by showing him with...

Bank Holiday on January 2: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Switzerland ski resort fire: Death toll rises to 47, 115 injured in New Year's Party; 16 Italians missing

Gold, silver prices today, January 2, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

After Al Hind Air, FlyExpress, this UP-based airlines to start operations in India in..., check details

Ashes 2025-26: Usman Khawaja included in Australia's Sydney Test squad, set to address media amid retirement talks

'It's a real shame': Former India captain hits out at Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir over Sarfaraz Khan snub across formats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ikkis box office collection day 1: Despite Dhurandhar wave, Dharmendra's war-drama takes good start, Agastya Nanda scores best opening among Gen-Z actors, earns...

Ikkis box office collection day 1: Agastya Nanda scores best opening among Gen-Z

Good news for commuters: Uttar Pradesh to get new state highway between THESE two districts, travel time to cut by...; Check details here

Uttar Pradesh to get new state highway between THESE two districts

Gold, silver prices today, January 2, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, January 2, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab

Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat

From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Australia’s Opera house, world welcomes 2026

In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa,

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good news for commuters: Uttar Pradesh to get new state highway between THESE two districts, travel time to cut by...; Check details here

The PWD has proposed an 81.41 km Aligarh–Sambhal state highway via Sasni to cut travel time and ease congestion. Linking NH-509 and NH-32, the route will upgrade narrow district roads, benefit Aligarh, Hathras and Sambhal, and improve regional connectivity.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 07:56 AM IST

Good news for commuters: Uttar Pradesh to get new state highway between THESE two districts, travel time to cut by...; Check details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

People commuting across western Uttar Pradesh may soon experience smoother and quicker journeys, as the Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed a new 81.41-kilometre Aligarh–Sambhal state highway via Sasni. The planned road aims to significantly reduce travel time and ease congestion across Aligarh, Hathras, Sambhal and the nearby Agra regions.

Why a New Highway Is Needed

Currently, most travellers going from Aligarh to Sambhal rely on the Atrauli route. This stretch is over 105 kilometres long and often takes more than two and a half hours due to narrow carriageways and heavy traffic. Rising population and increasing vehicle numbers in Aligarh and Hathras have further strained the existing district and other district roads (ODRs), making daily travel slow and inconvenient.

Proposed Route and Connectivity

The proposed state highway will connect National Highway 509 and National Highway 32, creating a direct inter-district corridor. Instead of building an entirely new road, the PWD plans to integrate and upgrade several existing ODR and link roads into one continuous alignment.

Key stretches include roads around Sasni in Hathras, multiple connecting routes in Aligarh district, and sections in Sambhal linking the Meerut–Badaun road to Sambhal town. Once completed, the corridor will allow residents of Sasni, Hathras and even Agra to travel towards Sambhal without entering Aligarh city, reducing urban traffic pressure.

Road Width and Land Acquisition Plan

At present, many roads along the proposed route are barely five metres wide. Under the new plan, the entire highway will be upgraded to a uniform width of 10 metres, in line with state highway standards. The proposal also includes land acquisition in areas where widening or realignment is required, particularly in Aligarh, Sasni and Sambhal sections.

Expected Travel Time Benefits

PWD estimates suggest that once the highway becomes operational, travel time from Aligarh or Hathras to Sambhal could drop to one to one and a half hours. This would be a major improvement compared to the current two to two-and-a-half-hour journey, offering relief to daily commuters and commercial traffic alike.

Future Potential and Official Statement

PWD Chief Engineer Vijay Singh confirmed that the proposal has been surveyed and forwarded to the state government. He noted that converting the route into a state highway could later strengthen its chances of being upgraded to a national highway, given its growing traffic importance.

If approved, the Aligarh–Sambhal state highway will streamline multiple road segments into a single corridor, shorten distances, and play a key role in improving regional connectivity.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ikkis box office collection day 1: Despite Dhurandhar wave, Dharmendra's war-drama takes good start, Agastya Nanda scores best opening among Gen-Z actors, earns...
Ikkis box office collection day 1: Agastya Nanda scores best opening among Gen-Z
Good news for commuters: Uttar Pradesh to get new state highway between THESE two districts, travel time to cut by...; Check details here
Uttar Pradesh to get new state highway between THESE two districts
Delhi NCR Weather Update:Air quality slips to 'very poor' category, thick fog affects flight operations, airlines issue advisories
Delhi NCR Weather Update:Air quality slips to 'very poor' category, thick fog af
Javed Akhtar loses cool over his 'rubbish' deepfake image, warns legal action for 'damaging his reputation' by showing him with...
Javed Akhtar loses cool over his 'rubbish' deepfake image, warns legal action
Bank Holiday on January 2: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here
Bank Holiday on January 2: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat
From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026
From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026
In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Australia’s Opera house, world welcomes 2026
In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa,
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement