Good news for commuters, UP CM Yogi's government slashes bus fares for Dussehra, Diwali up to Rs...; Check new fares of Volvo, AC sleeper bus

Good news for commuters, Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath Yogi's government have slashed down the fares of all the buses including air conditioned Volvo, sleeper buses, ahead of Dussehra and Diwali. Check new prices.
Good news for commuters, Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath Yogi's government have slashed down the fares of all the buses including air conditioned Volvo, sleeper buses, ahead of Dussehra and Diwali. All the air-conditioned buses, operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), will see a fare cut of up to 10 per cent. This initiative is done to provide convenience and comfort to passengers travelling to home state and cities ahea dof the festive season, and also for daily commuters
The fare reduction applies to Janrath, Pink, Shatabdi, Volvo, and AC sleeper bus services. However, this concession will not apply to newly registered air-conditioned buses from 01 January 2024 onwards. This price-cut will remain effective till further notice. Along with this, UP government is also providing special counselling to bus conductors and drivers to attract passengers and geberate more revenue from bus fares despite price-cut.