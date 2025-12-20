FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Good news for commuters: Travel time from Mumbai to Thane to cut to just 25 minutes; MMRDA is set to extend...; check details here

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is serving Mumbai with a traffic game-changer. The authorities have plans to extend the Eastern Freeway, and travelling from Mumbai to Thane will shrink to just 25 minutes. The move will be part of a bigger push to supercharge connectivity, slash congestion, and boost the region’s economy.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 09:15 PM IST

The MMRDA's extension will connect the Eastern Freeway with the Thane-Belapur Road, cutting traffic chaos and making smoother access to vital commercial and residential areas. The project aims to alleviate the persistent traffic issues that currently plague this busy corridor, allowing commuters to travel more efficiently. While the exact completion date remains unknown, the authorities have stressed the importance of rapid implementation.  Reportedly, Preliminary surveys and test pile construction have been completed, and geotechnical investigations are largely done, marking an important step forward in Mumbai’s urban infrastructure development.

Eastern Freeway extension: Which roads will it connect?

This game-changing corridor stretch will start in Thane’s Anand Nagar and end in Ghatkopar’s Chheda Nagar, connecting big areas like Mulund, Airoli, and Kanjurmarg. In Thane, it joins another flyover, letting you zip straight to the Samruddhi Expressway.  At the Thane end, it'll seamlessly blend with the Anand Nagar–Saket Elevated Road, creating a non-stop high-speed highway that even connects to the mighty Samruddhi Expressway. What's cool is the cutting-edge tech: this project flouts Mumbai’s first single-pile, single-pier system, standing tall on mighty 2.5-meter monopiles, 40-meter spans, and a slick 25-meter superstructure.

The move fits perfectly with MMRDA’s long-term vision for a more interconnected Mumbai Metropolitan Region. As the city keeps growing, projects like this are crucial for maintaining efficient transport links and accommodating the increasing population. With the completion of the Eastern Freeway extension, residents will finally breathe easy, travelling will be faster and way less stressful.

