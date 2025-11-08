Good news for commuters: PM Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat trains in Varanasi; Check route, stoppages, fares and other details

BIG Update! Indian Railways makes Aadhaar-based authentication mandatory for morning online ticket booking; Know full details here
INDIA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on routes Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru. Built by ICF Chennai, these trains boost connectivity, cut travel time, and enhance tourism and trade nationwide.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated four new Vande Bharat Express trains today, marking another milestone in India’s push toward modern, high-speed rail connectivity. These new semi-high-speed trains, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, will further enhance travel comfort, reduce journey time, and strengthen connectivity across major cities. With these additions, the total count of Vande Bharat services in the country will reach 164.
The four new trains will operate on the following routes:
Banaras–Khajuraho
Lucknow–Saharanpur
Firozpur–Delhi
Ernakulam–Bengaluru
These routes have been strategically chosen to improve intercity travel, promote regional development and boost tourism and trade across key regions of India.
Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express
The new Banaras–Khajuraho service will significantly enhance travel between these cultural and spiritual centres. The train will cut down travel time by nearly 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to existing services. It will connect important destinations such as Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho, enabling faster access to pilgrimage and heritage sites. The train is expected to give a major push to religious tourism and improve the overall travel experience for pilgrims and tourists visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.
Covering the journey in around 7 hours and 45 minutes, this train will save passengers nearly one hour of travel time. The service will connect Lucknow, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor and Saharanpur, while also improving connectivity to Haridwar via Roorkee. It will benefit commuters, tourists, and traders in central and western Uttar Pradesh, providing a comfortable and time-efficient travel option.
The new Firozpur–Delhi train will become the fastest on this route, completing the trip in just 6 hours and 40 minutes. Linking Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala with the national capital, this service will boost economic and tourism activity in Punjab. It is expected to support trade and create employment opportunities while strengthening integration between border regions and major urban centres.
Connecting two major southern metros, the Ernakulam–Bengaluru train will shorten the journey by more than 2 hours, completing it in 8 hours and 40 minutes. It will benefit thousands of professionals, students and tourists travelling between Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, encouraging regional trade and tourism.
The launch of these new trains highlights the government’s continued efforts to modernise India’s railway infrastructure. With advanced safety features, superior comfort and reduced travel times, the Vande Bharat Express network is redefining passenger travel and paving the way for a faster, more efficient rail ecosystem across the nation.