HomeIndia

INDIA

Good news for Noida commuters: NMRC approves three new corridors for Metro, largest stretch to connect THESE two areas; Here's what we know so far

Noida Metro has appointed Ayesa to prepare design drawings for three new corridors totalling 31.595 km. The routes include Sector-51–Knowledge Park V, Sector-142–Botanical Garden and Depot–Bodaki.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 10, 2025, 02:50 PM IST

Good news for Noida commuters: NMRC approves three new corridors for Metro, largest stretch to connect THESE two areas; Here's what we know so far
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has taken a significant step in its network expansion by awarding consultancy duties to Ayesa for preparing Detailed Design Drawings (DDC) for three upcoming metro corridors. Work is expected to begin within the next two weeks, following the final verification of documents submitted by the firm.

Three New Metro Corridors Approved

NMRC has cleared the development of three important stretches aimed at improving connectivity across Noida and Greater Noida:

1. Sector-51 to Knowledge Park V (Greater Noida West)

Length: 17.345 km

Stations: 11
This corridor will extend metro access into Greater Noida West, covering several key residential and commercial hubs.

2. Sector-142 to Botanical Garden

Length: 11.56 km

Stations: 8
Once completed, this link will significantly ease travel towards the Delhi Metro interchange at Botanical Garden, improving last-mile connectivity for commuters.

3. Greater Noida Depot to Bodaki

Length: 2.6 km

Stations: 2
This shorter stretch will strengthen connectivity around the Bodaki region, which is expected to see major infrastructural growth.

Collectively, the three lines span 31.595 km, with a project cost estimated at Rs 24.21 crore. The consultancy contract will be valid for five years.

Status Update on Each Corridor

  • Sector-51 to Knowledge Park V: Awaiting approval from the Central government.
  • Sector-142 to Botanical Garden: Final approvals are likely to be issued soon.
  • Depot to Bodaki: Already cleared by the Centre; soil testing is in progress.

Topographical surveys for the second and third corridors have been completed and will now be handed over to Ayesa for further design work.

Sustainable Features Planned

All stations across the three new metro routes will be fitted with solar power systems, enabling stations to generate their own electricity for operations. According to NMRC Executive Director Mahendra Prasad, the consultant will prepare detailed civil, mechanical, electrical, and track designs, along with cost estimates. Once the designs receive formal approvals, NMRC will be able to float tenders for construction.

A Step Toward Smarter Connectivity

The expansion of Noida Metro is poised to enhance mobility across Noida and Greater Noida, offering faster, greener, and more efficient transport options. With DDC preparations now set to begin, the project has moved into one of its most crucial phases, paving the way for construction and eventual commissioning in the coming years.

