Good news for commuters: Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat set to run from..., travel time to cut by 7 hours; Check route, stoppages, fare and other details

The Vande Bharat Express is set to begin operations on the Lucknow-Saharanpur route, offering faster, more comfortable travel across key northern cities. Inauguration is scheduled for November 8th, with the train expected to boost connectivity, tourism, and local economies in Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 03:21 PM IST

Good news for commuters: Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat set to run from..., travel time to cut by 7 hours; Check route, stoppages, fare and other details
After much anticipation, the Vande Bharat Express is finally set to operate on the much-awaited Lucknow-Saharanpur route, promising faster, more comfortable, and modern travel options for passengers. With the official launch scheduled for November 8th, this semi-high-speed train will offer a significant reduction in travel time, enhancing convenience for commuters travelling across key stations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The new Vande Bharat Express will run through Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Najibabad, significantly improving connectivity across these cities. Previously, travellers had to endure long and time-consuming journeys to travel between Lucknow and Saharanpur or even Dehradun, but the introduction of this advanced train will cut down the journey time, making it not only faster but also more comfortable and efficient.

Inaugural Run and Special Preparations

The inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express is expected to be inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8th. The train will be specially decorated for the occasion, with arrangements made at key stations, including Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Najibabad, to warmly welcome passengers, local public representatives, and rail enthusiasts.

Senior officials from the Moradabad Division, including Aditya Gupta, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, have confirmed that all necessary preparations for the train’s inauguration have been completed. Special arrangements will be made for cleanliness, decorations, and the reception of prominent guests and representatives from various sectors of society.

Boosting Regional Connectivity and Economic Growth

The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will serve as a critical transport link between the capitals of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, making it easier for residents and businesses to travel between these two states. The train's introduction is expected to stimulate local economies by encouraging tourism, business, and educational exchanges.

Bareilly, Moradabad, and Saharanpur, which will directly benefit from the enhanced connectivity, can look forward to increased economic activity, better access to key urban hubs, and a more seamless travel experience for residents and tourists alike.

The Vande Bharat Express is designed to offer a world-class travel experience, with an emphasis on speed, punctuality, and comfort. It is expected to become the go-to mode of transport for commuters between these important cities in northern India.

The Future of Vande Bharat Express: Kathgodam to Delhi

In addition to the Lucknow-Saharanpur route, there are also plans to introduce the Vande Bharat Express on the Kathgodam-Delhi route. While Northern Railway has already launched multiple Vande Bharat trains on various routes, including Lucknow-Delhi, the North Eastern Railway (NER) has yet to see such a service.

The Kathgodam to Delhi route, which has recently been upgraded with broad-gauge tracks and electrification, is a significant potential corridor for Vande Bharat Express operations. The Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of North Eastern Railway, Sanjeev Sharma, has stated that efforts are underway to bring the Vande Bharat service to this route soon, with a proposal already submitted for approval. This will further expand the reach of the semi-high-speed train and strengthen regional connectivity across northern India.

A Step Towards Modernising Indian Railways

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express on these routes is a part of Indian Railways’ broader vision to modernise the country’s railway network, providing travellers with faster, more comfortable, and environmentally friendly travel options. With its advanced features, sleek design, and cutting-edge technology, the Vande Bharat Express represents the future of train travel in India.

In conclusion, the upcoming launch of the Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express marks a significant milestone for Indian Railways and is expected to improve not just regional connectivity but also the overall travel experience for passengers in northern India. The ongoing efforts to introduce similar services on other key routes, such as Kathgodam-Delhi, underline the commitment to transforming rail travel across the country.

 

