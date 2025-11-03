Good news for commuters: Kashi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat to run six days a week starting from..., check route, stoppages, expected fare and other details

Prime Minister Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Banaras and Khajuraho on November 7, 2025, enhancing connectivity for Bundelkhand. The semi-high-speed train will pass key stations like Banda, Mahoba, and Prayagraj, promoting tourism and providing faster travel options.

The Bundelkhand region is all set for a major leap in rail connectivity as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Banaras and Khajuraho on November 7, 2025. This semi-high-speed train promises to redefine travel in this historically and spiritually rich region by offering passengers a faster, more comfortable travel option, while also boosting the local tourism industry.

A Major Milestone for Bundelkhand's Infrastructure

For decades, Bundelkhand has faced connectivity challenges, particularly with major cities like Varanasi, which is a key cultural and economic hub. The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express is expected to transform travel in the region, which until now has had limited access to rapid transport options. This train will serve as a vital link between the historical city of Banaras in Uttar Pradesh and the temple town of Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, with several key stops in between.

Following the successful inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway in 2022, the launch of the Vande Bharat Express is another significant step toward regional development. The express train will not only enhance transportation but is expected to promote tourism by providing easier access to the region’s spiritual and heritage sites, such as Chitrakoot Dham, Mahoba, and the iconic temples of Khajuraho.

Train Route and Schedule

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express, identified by Train No. 26422, will depart from Banaras at 5:25 AM, reaching Khajuraho at 1:10 PM. On its return journey, Train No. 26421 will leave Khajuraho at 3:20 PM and return to Banaras by 11:00 PM. The train will operate six days a week, with Thursday designated as a maintenance day.

The train will make several major halts along the way, including:

Banaras: Departure at 5:25 AM

Vindhyachal: 6:55 AM

Prayagraj Chheoki: 8:00 AM

Chitrakoot Dham: 10:05 AM

Banda: 11:08 AM

Mahoba: 12:08 PM

Khajuraho: Arrival at 1:10 PM

Impact on Tourism and Local Economy

This new route is expected to significantly boost tourism in Bundelkhand. Key tourist destinations, such as the temples of Khajuraho and Chitrakoot, as well as Mahoba and Banda, will benefit from a more efficient and comfortable travel option. The streamlined journey, which will now take only about five hours compared to the much longer travel times previously, will make these destinations more accessible to both domestic and international tourists. This is likely to boost the local economy, especially in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Manoj Kumar Shivhare, Station Manager of Banda Railway Station, expressed his excitement, stating, 'It’s a proud moment for Bundelkhand that the Vande Bharat Express will now pass through Banda. We are preparing for the launch, and this service will certainly enhance travel comfort and promote tourism in the region.'

A Proud Moment for Bundelkhand

For residents of Bundelkhand, the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express is a significant achievement. For years, the Bundelkhand Express was the only major train connecting the region to Banaras. The new Vande Bharat Express, with its advanced features and faster travel times, marks a new chapter in the region’s connectivity and growth. The government’s continued focus on developing Bundelkhand is being hailed as a critical step towards improving infrastructure and creating opportunities for the people in this underserved region.

The Vande Bharat Express is poised to become a game-changer for Bundelkhand, bringing modern rail travel to the region while simultaneously supporting its growing tourism sector.