Good news for commuters: Indian Railways set to run four new Vande Bharat trains on THESE key routes; Check routes, stoppages, fares and more

Indian Railways has approved four new Vande Bharat Express routes, raising the total services to 164. With advanced safety, comfort and record occupancy, the expansion boosts regional connectivity and rail modernisation.

The Indian Railways is accelerating the expansion of its premium semi-high-speed fleet with the approval of four new Vande Bharat Express trains, strengthening inter-state and regional connectivity across the country. With this addition, the total number of Vande Bharat services will rise to 164, marking another milestone in India’s rail modernisation drive.

New Routes Strengthening Regional Links

The newly approved Vande Bharat trains will operate on the following routes:

Bengaluru (KSR) – Ernakulam: Enhances rail connectivity between Karnataka and Kerala, two major southern economic hubs.

Firozpur Cantt – Delhi: Strengthens Punjab’s link to the national capital.

Varanasi – Khajuraho: Connects spiritual and heritage destinations across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Lucknow – Saharanpur: Improves intra-state connectivity within Uttar Pradesh while extending access toward northwestern India.

Features That Define the Vande Bharat Experience

Each new service will retain the hallmark innovations that have made the Vande Bharat brand a passenger favourite. The trains feature the KAVACH automatic train protection system and are designed for operating speeds of up to 160 km/h (with the capability to reach 180 km/h, depending on track conditions).

Passenger comfort and safety remain central to the design. Coaches are equipped with air-conditioning systems featuring UV-C disinfection, semi-permanent couplers for smoother rides, fully sealed gangways, automatic plug doors, and enhanced fire-safety systems. Every coach includes CCTV coverage, emergency alarm push-buttons, and talk-back units for direct communication with train staff. Additionally, special lavatories for differently-abled passengers are placed in the driving coaches to ensure accessibility.

Strong Passenger Demand and Broader Impact

The Vande Bharat network continues to record impressive ridership figures, with occupancy reaching 102.01% in FY 2024–25 and around 105.03% in FY 2025–26 (up to June).

This sustained demand underscores the train’s growing popularity as a fast, comfortable, and reliable travel option. Beyond improving passenger experience, the expansion of these routes contributes to regional development, reduces travel times, and promotes greater interstate integration.

Although the exact launch dates, schedules, and stoppages for these four new services are yet to be announced, their approval marks another bold step in Indian Railways’ mission to transform passenger travel across the nation.