Good news for commuters: Gurugram to get metro services on THESE 2 new routes, preparations underway; Here's what we know so far

Gurugram is set to expand its metro network as HMRTC approves DPRs for two new corridors connecting Bhondsi, the railway station, Golf Course Extension Road and Sector 5. Traffic studies will begin soon, with reports expected in six months.
Gurugram residents have reason to celebrate as the city moves a step closer to an expanded metro network. The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has approved the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for two major metro corridors, aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic congestion across the Millennium City.
The proposed metro expansion includes two strategically planned routes. The first corridor will run from Bhondsi to the Gurugram Railway Station, covering a distance of around 17 kilometres. This route is expected to pass through key locations such as Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and Sohna Chowk, connecting several densely populated and high-traffic areas.
The second proposed corridor will span approximately 13.6 kilometres, linking Golf Course Extension Road to Sector 5 via the Millennium City Centre Metro Station. This corridor is designed to enhance east-west connectivity and provide smoother access to important residential and commercial hubs.
Before the DPRs are finalised, HMRTC will conduct a comprehensive traffic and commuter study along both routes. This assessment will analyse passenger demand, existing traffic pressure, and connectivity gaps to ensure that the proposed metro lines align with actual travel needs. The findings from this study will play a crucial role in determining station locations, interchange points, and overall route feasibility.
Earlier this year, HMRTC invited tenders for preparing the DPRs for these metro corridors. Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) emerged as the sole bidder and was subsequently awarded the project after approval at a high-level board meeting. RITES will receive approximately Rs 14.1 million for preparing the DPRs for both corridors, with a completion timeline of six months.
To ensure smooth integration with existing metro systems, several interchange stations are planned. The Bhondsi–Railway Station route will connect with the Old Gurugram Metro and the Delhi Metro network, with interchange points near Subhash Chowk and Sector 5. Similarly, the Golf Course Extension Road–Sector 5 corridor will feature interchange stations at Millennium City Centre and Sector 5, making transfers more convenient for daily commuters.
Adding to the positive developments, Gurugram’s Rapid Metro, which operates along Golf Course Road, is witnessing growing usage. According to a recent report by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), passenger numbers on the Rapid Metro have increased by nearly 15 percent compared to last year. This rise reflects growing public dependence on metro services and strengthens the case for further network expansion.
With these new projects underway, Gurugram is steadily moving toward a more connected and commuter-friendly future.