FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for commuters: Gurugram to get metro services on THESE 2 new routes, preparations underway; Here's what we know so far

Trump Administration rushes to redact Epstein Files as deadline looms; fresh photos released show Bill Gates, Woody Allen and others

School Holiday December 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

US President Donald Trump’s BIG decision on Marijuana drug, signs executive order to reclassify it as…

Gold, silver prices today, December 19: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Who was Sharif Osman Hadi? Anti-India Bangladesh youth leader who died in Singapore week after being shot in Dhaka

Messi Kolkata event controversy: Why did Sourav Ganguly file Rs 50 crore lawsuit against Argentina fan club president?

Geetali Gupta CLAT 2026 topper in disbelief after seeing her result, cries tears of joy, raw reaction wins internet's heart, WATCH

MAJOR trouble for Shilpa Shetty! Income Tax raid at actor's residence due to..., here's what we know

Ishan Kishan breaks MS Dhoni's world record, surpasses Sanju Samson to become first player in history to achieve rare T20 feat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for commuters: Gurugram to get metro services on THESE 2 new routes, preparations underway; Here's what we know so far

Good news for commuters: Gurugram to get metro services on THESE 2 new routes

Trump Administration rushes to redact Epstein Files as deadline looms; fresh photos released show Bill Gates, Woody Allen and others

Epstein Files release today: Trump Administration rushes to redact DOJ files as

School Holiday December 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

School Holiday December 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due t

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India

From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind

Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list

Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s

Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs..., it has 27 floors, 10 lifts

Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth R

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good news for commuters: Gurugram to get metro services on THESE 2 new routes, preparations underway; Here's what we know so far

Gurugram is set to expand its metro network as HMRTC approves DPRs for two new corridors connecting Bhondsi, the railway station, Golf Course Extension Road and Sector 5. Traffic studies will begin soon, with reports expected in six months.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 08:12 AM IST

Good news for commuters: Gurugram to get metro services on THESE 2 new routes, preparations underway; Here's what we know so far
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gurugram residents have reason to celebrate as the city moves a step closer to an expanded metro network. The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has approved the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for two major metro corridors, aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic congestion across the Millennium City.

Two New Metro Corridors in the Pipeline

The proposed metro expansion includes two strategically planned routes. The first corridor will run from Bhondsi to the Gurugram Railway Station, covering a distance of around 17 kilometres. This route is expected to pass through key locations such as Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, and Sohna Chowk, connecting several densely populated and high-traffic areas.

The second proposed corridor will span approximately 13.6 kilometres, linking Golf Course Extension Road to Sector 5 via the Millennium City Centre Metro Station. This corridor is designed to enhance east-west connectivity and provide smoother access to important residential and commercial hubs.

Traffic Study to Shape Final Planning

Before the DPRs are finalised, HMRTC will conduct a comprehensive traffic and commuter study along both routes. This assessment will analyse passenger demand, existing traffic pressure, and connectivity gaps to ensure that the proposed metro lines align with actual travel needs. The findings from this study will play a crucial role in determining station locations, interchange points, and overall route feasibility.

RITES Awarded DPR Responsibility

Earlier this year, HMRTC invited tenders for preparing the DPRs for these metro corridors. Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) emerged as the sole bidder and was subsequently awarded the project after approval at a high-level board meeting. RITES will receive approximately Rs 14.1 million for preparing the DPRs for both corridors, with a completion timeline of six months.

Interchange Stations for Seamless Travel

To ensure smooth integration with existing metro systems, several interchange stations are planned. The Bhondsi–Railway Station route will connect with the Old Gurugram Metro and the Delhi Metro network, with interchange points near Subhash Chowk and Sector 5. Similarly, the Golf Course Extension Road–Sector 5 corridor will feature interchange stations at Millennium City Centre and Sector 5, making transfers more convenient for daily commuters.

Rapid Metro Ridership on the Rise

Adding to the positive developments, Gurugram’s Rapid Metro, which operates along Golf Course Road, is witnessing growing usage. According to a recent report by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), passenger numbers on the Rapid Metro have increased by nearly 15 percent compared to last year. This rise reflects growing public dependence on metro services and strengthens the case for further network expansion.

With these new projects underway, Gurugram is steadily moving toward a more connected and commuter-friendly future.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for commuters: Gurugram to get metro services on THESE 2 new routes, preparations underway; Here's what we know so far
Good news for commuters: Gurugram to get metro services on THESE 2 new routes
Trump Administration rushes to redact Epstein Files as deadline looms; fresh photos released show Bill Gates, Woody Allen and others
Epstein Files release today: Trump Administration rushes to redact DOJ files as
School Holiday December 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
School Holiday December 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due t
US President Donald Trump’s BIG decision on Marijuana drug, signs executive order to reclassify it as…
US President Donald Trump’s BIG decision on Marijuana drug…
Gold, silver prices today, December 19: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, December 19: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs..., it has 27 floors, 10 lifts
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth R
From Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral video controversy: Top controversies of 2025
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral controversy
Vijay Mallya 70th pre-birthday bash: Lalit Modi hosts lavish party for fugitive businessman in London
Vijay Mallya 70th pre-birthday bash: Lalit Modi hosts lavish party for fugitive
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement