Good News for commuters from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka as PM Modi to flag off new Vande Bharat train from...; Check route, timings and more

The much-anticipated Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off on November 8, i.e., Saturday, marking a major milestone for South India's railway network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train via video conferencing from Varanasi, his Parliamentary constituency.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 04:31 PM IST

Good News for commuters from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka as PM Modi to flag off new Vande Bharat train from...; Check route, timings and more
Representative Image credit: iStock
The much-anticipated Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off on November 8, i.e., Saturday, marking a major milestone for South India's railway network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train via video conferencing from Varanasi, his Parliamentary constituency. 

The Vande Bharat between Ernakulam and Bengaluru is expected to significantly reduce the travel time by over two hours. The journey will be completed in 8 hours and 40 minutes, connecting key IT, and educational hubs across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Alongside the Ernakulam–Bengaluru route, Prime Minister Modi will also flag off three other Vande Bharat Express trains, including, Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, and Firozpur–Delhi. 

Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat

The new Vande Bharat train, operating between Ernakulam Junction and KSR Bengaluru, will be the first inter-state Vande Bharat for Kerala. With the latest addition, a total of 12 pairs of Vande Bharat trains will now operate under the Southern Railway. 

Route details 

The KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Vande Bharat will stop at major cities along the route including, Palakkad, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Thrissur, Erode, and Salem. According to a Railway Board notification issued on Friday, train number 26651 KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Junction Vande Bharat Express will leave Bengaluru at 5.10 a.m. and arrive in Ernakulam at 1.50 pm.

Furthermore, The return train, 26652 Ernakulam Junction–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, will depart Ernakulam at 2.20 pm and reach Bengaluru at 11 pm.

