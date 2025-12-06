Good news for commuters: First Vande Bharat sleeper train set for operations, trials to be held on THIS date; Here’s what we know so far
India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is set to begin operations on the Delhi–Patna route this December. With 827 berths across three AC classes, modern interiors, and advanced safety features, the train will run six days a week. The first rake arrives on December 12 for trials.
The Vande Bharat Express, known for its speed and modern amenities, is set to get a sleeper version for the first time in India. The Delhi–Patna Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is expected to start regular operations by the end of this month, offering passengers an overnight travel option with enhanced comfort.
The train will feature 16 coaches with a total of 827 berths. The configuration includes:
The train’s interiors are designed to ensure passenger comfort, safety, and a smooth travel experience throughout the journey.
Like the regular Vande Bharat Express, the sleeper train will run six days a week. It will depart from Patna in the evening, roughly coinciding with the departure of the New Delhi–Rajendra Nagar Tejas Rajdhani, and arrive in Delhi the next morning. The return journey will follow a similar schedule, making it a convenient option for overnight travellers.
The sleeper Vande Bharat will be equipped with modern technology and premium facilities, including:
To accommodate growing passenger demand, the Indian Railways has designed the train to expand from 16 to 24 coaches in the future. This ensures the service can meet increasing ridership while maintaining high standards of comfort and efficiency.
The first coach has been completed at Bharat Earthmovers Limited (BEML), Bengaluru, and will be sent to Northern Railway on December 12. A trial run on the Delhi-Patna route is planned soon after, paving the way for the train’s full-scale operations by the end of December.