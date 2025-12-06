FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is set to begin operations on the Delhi–Patna route this December. With 827 berths across three AC classes, modern interiors, and advanced safety features, the train will run six days a week. The first rake arrives on December 12 for trials.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 06, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Good news for commuters: First Vande Bharat sleeper train set for operations, trials to be held on THIS date; Here’s what we know so far
The Vande Bharat Express, known for its speed and modern amenities, is set to get a sleeper version for the first time in India. The Delhi–Patna Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is expected to start regular operations by the end of this month, offering passengers an overnight travel option with enhanced comfort.

Sleeper Version: Capacity and Classes

The train will feature 16 coaches with a total of 827 berths. The configuration includes:

  • 11 Third AC coaches with 611 berths
  • 4 Second AC coaches with 188 berths
  • 1 First AC coach with 24 berths

The train’s interiors are designed to ensure passenger comfort, safety, and a smooth travel experience throughout the journey.

Weekly Schedule and Travel Time

Like the regular Vande Bharat Express, the sleeper train will run six days a week. It will depart from Patna in the evening, roughly coinciding with the departure of the New Delhi–Rajendra Nagar Tejas Rajdhani, and arrive in Delhi the next morning. The return journey will follow a similar schedule, making it a convenient option for overnight travellers.

Advanced Technology and Safety Features

The sleeper Vande Bharat will be equipped with modern technology and premium facilities, including:

  • Automatic doors and bio-toilets
  • CCTV cameras for security
  • Reading lights at each berth
  • Crash-proof body with an armour anti-collision system
  • The train will be capable of reaching speeds of up to 160 km/h, combining high-speed travel with safety and comfort.

Future Expansion Plans

To accommodate growing passenger demand, the Indian Railways has designed the train to expand from 16 to 24 coaches in the future. This ensures the service can meet increasing ridership while maintaining high standards of comfort and efficiency.

The first coach has been completed at Bharat Earthmovers Limited (BEML), Bengaluru, and will be sent to Northern Railway on December 12. A trial run on the Delhi-Patna route is planned soon after, paving the way for the train’s full-scale operations by the end of December.

