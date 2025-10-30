IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana in disbelief after dismissal as Alyssa Healy's lucky DRS call pays off, WATCH
Good news for commuters! Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be elevated from...; NHAI to make DPR soon
No GST on Insurance Premiums: What It Means For Your Policy Cost?
Can’t Get Over 'Crash Landing on You'? Upcoming must-watch K-dramas, movies starring Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin
Big shift at Rs 125000 crore India pharma giant: Who is Achin Gupta? IIT-IIM alumni named CEO of Asthalin, Nicotex, Cofsils, Omnigel maker
SBI cardholders to now pay additional fee on wallet top-ups, app-based education payments from Nov 1; check details
Who is Ashleigh Gardner? Australian all-rounder who lit up WWC semi-final with fiery fifty and her beautiful love story with Monica Wright
Good news for Jio users! Mukesh Ambani's Reliance ties up with Google to offer Gemini Pro plan FREE for...
Viral Gen Alpha slang ‘6-7’ named Word of the Year 2025, here's what it really means
Mountain to climb for India as Phoebe Litchfield's century powers Australia to 338 in Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final
INDIA
The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway will see a major uphaul as the infrastructure will soon be upgraded with elevation planned for the stretch between Shivmurti in Mahipalpur and the Sirhaul Border. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon begin preparing the Detailed Project Report.
The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway will see a major uphaul as the infrastructure will soon be upgraded with elevation planned for the stretch between Shivmurti in Mahipalpur and the Sirhaul Border. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon begin preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project.
A high-level meeting was conducted on Wednesday to discuss the issue in which it was decided how the infrastructure upgrade will be carried out. The meeting took place at the residence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari which was also attended by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Planning and Statistics Rao Inderjit Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Secretary V Umashankar.
While revealing what happened in the meeting, the officials said that it focused more on reducing traffic congestion along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and eradicating woes on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. The discussions also included speeding and ramping up the long pending road projects in the region.
For a long time, extreme congestion has been complained about on the expressway stretch between Shivmurti and the Sirhaul Border, where it takes 30 minutes for the commuters to cover just three to four kilometres, which goes upto 90 minutes during peak hours. The demand to elevate this section has been pending for many years.
Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh emphasised on the need to elevate the section starting from Mahipalpur up to the Sirhaul Border, after reviewing the area’s traffic which sees daily struggle of the commuters to cross the Mahipalpur flyover. He also reviewed the work on the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari Highway as the stretches have seen construction delays due to repeated traffic disruptions.