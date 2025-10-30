FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana in disbelief after dismissal as Alyssa Healy's lucky DRS call pays off, WATCH

Good news for commuters! Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be elevated from...; NHAI to make DPR soon

No GST on Insurance Premiums: What It Means For Your Policy Cost?

Can’t Get Over 'Crash Landing on You'? Upcoming must-watch K-dramas, movies starring Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

Big shift at Rs 125000 crore India pharma giant: Who is Achin Gupta? IIT-IIM alumni named CEO of Asthalin, Nicotex, Cofsils, Omnigel maker

SBI cardholders to now pay additional fee on wallet top-ups, app-based education payments from Nov 1; check details

Who is Ashleigh Gardner? Australian all-rounder who lit up WWC semi-final with fiery fifty and her beautiful love story with Monica Wright

Good news for Jio users! Mukesh Ambani's Reliance ties up with Google to offer Gemini Pro plan FREE for...

Viral Gen Alpha slang ‘6-7’ named Word of the Year 2025, here's what it really means

Mountain to climb for India as Phoebe Litchfield's century powers Australia to 338 in Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Actor, not cricketer': How Sachin Tendulkar saved Rs 5800000 in income tax with a genius legal move

'Actor, not cricketer': How Sachin Tendulkar saved Rs 5800000 in income tax with

IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana in disbelief after dismissal as Alyssa Healy's lucky DRS call pays off, WATCH

IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana in disbelief after dismissal as Alyssa Healy's lucky

Good news for commuters! Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be elevated from...; NHAI to make DPR soon

Good news for commuters! Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be elevated from...; NHAI

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good news for commuters! Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be elevated from...; NHAI to make DPR soon

The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway will see a major uphaul as the infrastructure will soon be upgraded with elevation planned for the stretch between Shivmurti in Mahipalpur and the Sirhaul Border. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon begin preparing the Detailed Project Report.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 08:42 PM IST

Good news for commuters! Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be elevated from...; NHAI to make DPR soon
Delhi-Gurugram expressway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway will see a major uphaul as the infrastructure will soon be upgraded with elevation planned for the stretch between Shivmurti in Mahipalpur and the Sirhaul Border. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon begin preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project.

A high-level meeting was conducted on Wednesday to discuss the issue in which it was decided how the infrastructure upgrade will be carried out. The meeting took place at the residence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari which was also attended by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Planning and Statistics Rao Inderjit Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Secretary V Umashankar.

While revealing what happened in the meeting, the officials said that it focused more on reducing traffic congestion along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and eradicating woes on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. The discussions also included speeding and ramping up the long pending road projects in the region.

For a long time, extreme congestion has been complained about on the expressway stretch between Shivmurti and the Sirhaul Border, where it takes 30 minutes for the commuters to cover just three to four kilometres, which goes upto 90 minutes during peak hours. The demand to elevate this section has been pending for many years.

Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh emphasised on the need to elevate the section starting from Mahipalpur up to the Sirhaul Border, after reviewing the area’s traffic which sees daily struggle of the commuters to cross the Mahipalpur flyover. He also reviewed the work on the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari Highway as the stretches have seen construction delays due to repeated traffic disruptions. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana in disbelief after dismissal as Alyssa Healy's lucky DRS call pays off, WATCH
IND vs AUS: Smriti Mandhana in disbelief after dismissal as Alyssa Healy's lucky
Good news for commuters! Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be elevated from...; NHAI to make DPR soon
Good news for commuters! Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be elevated from...; NHAI
No GST on Insurance Premiums: What It Means For Your Policy Cost?
No GST on Insurance Premiums: What It Means For Your Policy Cost?
Can’t Get Over 'Crash Landing on You'? Upcoming must-watch K-dramas, movies starring Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin
Can’t Get Over 'Crash Landing on You'? Upcoming must-watch K-dramas, movies star
Big shift at Rs 125000 crore India pharma giant: Who is Achin Gupta? IIT-IIM alumni named CEO of Asthalin, Nicotex, Cofsils, Omnigel maker
Big shift at Rs 125000 crore India pharma giant: Who is Achin Gupta? IIT-IIM alu
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE