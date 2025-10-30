Good news for commuters! Delhi-Gurugram Expressway to be elevated from...; NHAI to make DPR soon

The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway will see a major uphaul as the infrastructure will soon be upgraded with elevation planned for the stretch between Shivmurti in Mahipalpur and the Sirhaul Border. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will soon begin preparing the Detailed Project Report.

A high-level meeting was conducted on Wednesday to discuss the issue in which it was decided how the infrastructure upgrade will be carried out. The meeting took place at the residence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari which was also attended by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Planning and Statistics Rao Inderjit Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Secretary V Umashankar.

While revealing what happened in the meeting, the officials said that it focused more on reducing traffic congestion along the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and eradicating woes on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. The discussions also included speeding and ramping up the long pending road projects in the region.

For a long time, extreme congestion has been complained about on the expressway stretch between Shivmurti and the Sirhaul Border, where it takes 30 minutes for the commuters to cover just three to four kilometres, which goes upto 90 minutes during peak hours. The demand to elevate this section has been pending for many years.

Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh emphasised on the need to elevate the section starting from Mahipalpur up to the Sirhaul Border, after reviewing the area’s traffic which sees daily struggle of the commuters to cross the Mahipalpur flyover. He also reviewed the work on the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari Highway as the stretches have seen construction delays due to repeated traffic disruptions.