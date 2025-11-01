FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Good news for commuters: Bengaluru metro adds 5th Yellow line train today, waiting time gets reduced by 15 minutes; Check full details here

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Yellow Line will run every 15 minutes during peak hours from November 1 with the induction of a fifth train. Afternoon services will have four trains, while additional trains are expected by the end of November to improve frequency and reduce commuter wait times.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 02:05 PM IST

Bengaluru commuters will soon see improved metro frequency on the Yellow Line of Namma Metro, as Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that trains will run every 15 minutes during peak hours starting November 1. The move comes with the induction of a fifth trainset into passenger service, aimed at enhancing travel convenience on one of the city’s busiest corridors.

Peak Hour Timings and Frequency

According to BMRCL, peak hours are defined as 8 am to noon and 4 pm to 9 pm. During these periods, commuters can expect trains at 15-minute intervals, down from the earlier 19-minute frequency. However, during the afternoon off-peak hours (noon to 4 pm), only four trains will remain in operation.

A senior BMRCL official explained that previously, no train was kept on standby since the Yellow Line opened. “Now that we have five trains, we will maintain one on standby during the afternoon, when ridership is relatively low,” the official said.

New Train Induction and Testing

The newly inducted six-coach train, manufactured by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) in Bengal, arrived in Bengaluru on September 30. Before entering service, it underwent a series of static and dynamic tests, including mainline trials conducted at night, which delayed its earlier induction.

BMRCL also confirmed that a sixth train from TRSL is expected by the end of November, while the seventh and eighth trains are in advanced stages of production, following the arrival of their bogies from China.

Yellow Line Corridor Overview

The 19.15-kilometre Yellow Line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, became operational on August 11. It links southern and southeastern Bengaluru, passing through key hubs such as Silk Board Junction, and has become a critical route for daily commuters navigating the city’s traffic-heavy corridors.

The induction of additional trains and improved frequency is expected to reduce waiting times, ease congestion, and provide a more reliable commuting experience for thousands of metro passengers in Bengaluru.

